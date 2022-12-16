U.S. Navy and Republic of Korea SEALs Conclude Bilateral Training Exercise

The two-week training exercise provided an opportunity to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationship between strategic special operations forces partners in the Indo-Pacific region.

“Our combined forces have a common understanding of a shared working environment at sea,” said a U.S. Naval Special Warfare operator. “NSW has taken away many lessons learned and we’re eager to continue to develop the relationships and friendships made with the [Republic of Korea] SEALs.”

The engagement included static and dynamic weapons training, combined close quarters combat drills, mission planning, and tactical combat casualty care, as well as knowledge and cultural exchanges.

“We were able to bolster the combined operational capabilities of our special operators,” said the Republic of Korea Navy special warfare operator overseeing the Flotilla’s participation. "We will continue such practical high intensity trainings to be ready for any situation.”

The event culminated with two force-on-force full mission profiles, where integrated platoons of both Republic of Korea and U.S. Navy SEALs conducted various target assault scenarios in urban terrains, laying the foundation for the execution of future combined training exercises.

“This dynamic training event showcases our two forces’ interoperability and resolve,” said U.S. Navy Capt. David Abernathy, commander of Naval Special Warfare Group 1. “It also sharpens our readiness and demonstrates our ironclad commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. We look forward to continuing to strengthen this relationship.”

NSW is the nation's premier maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the fleet's reach and deliver all-domain options for naval and joint force commanders.