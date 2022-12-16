Submit Release
Hậu Giang starts construction of biomass power plant using rice husk fuel

VIETNAM, December 16 - HẬU GIANG — Hậu Giang Bioenergy Joint Stock Company (HBE) held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Hậu Giang Biomass Power Plant Project with a total investment of VNĐ875 billion (US$36.5 million) on Thursday.

Trương Ngọc Thùy Trang, director of HBE, said that the project with a capacity of 2x10 MW was built in Thuận An Ward, Long Mỹ Town, with a scale of over 10 hectares.

It is expected to be completed and put into use in the fourth quarter of 2024.

When put into operation, this would be a grid-connected biomass power plant, using rice husk fuel, contributing to diversifying power generation sources and ensuring energy security in the province in particular and the Mekong Delta region in general, said Trang.

In addition, the project will provide about 125 GWh per year of electricity for the needs of the local electricity load growth, create jobs for workers, and contribute to the provincial socio-economic development with estimated revenue at about VNĐ200 billion per year. — VNS

