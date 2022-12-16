Lelantos Holdings, Inc. Announces an Update on Its Merger Process and Acquisition of Lelantos Energy

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Lelantos Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: LNTO) (“Lelantos” or the “Company”), formerly ProConcept Marketing Group, Inc., is pleased to announce an update in regard to finalizing its merger which is intended to fully complete the process of establishing Lelantos Holdings as a public entity on the OTC Market. The company was already approved by FINRA for its name change, symbol change, and reverse split and currently trades under the symbol LNTO.



To finalize this process, on Nov. 14, 2022, Lelantos Holdings Inc., a Florida entity, filed the required Articles of Merger merging Lelantos Holdings Incorporated, a Nevada corporation, into the Company with a requested effective date of Nov. 22, 2022. Due to the current document processing delays of over three months in the State of Florida, the Articles of Merger have not yet been processed in that state. Management looks forward to disclosing the fully complete merger and additional corporate activities when the State of Florida processes the documentation and completes the official merger.

While the official merger is being processed, Lelantos Holdings aims to acquire Lelantos Energy, Inc. as a wholly owned subsidiary of Lelantos Holdings to specifically expand its footprint and operations within the sustainable energy industry. This exciting development will leverage established relationships to develop industry-leading sustainable energy solutions, including, but limited to:

Sustainable Energy Financing

Commercial and Residential Solar

Battery Energy Storage Systems

EV Charging Stations

Microgrid Design

Carbon Footprint Mitigation

Renewable Energy Credit Monetization



Lelantos Energy has worked diligently to blaze a path in the industry and has cemented relationships with key financiers and leading sustainable energy providers, as well as established designers and engineers. As Lelantos Energy officially enters into partnership agreements with these entities, management will provide full disclosures on who these entities are and the corporate activities associated with the partnerships.

About Lelantos Holdings

Founded in the spirit of “Solution Hunting,” Lelantos Holdings' innovative business structure is purpose-built to acquire or joint venture with established entities in strategic market sectors. Lelantos is eager to expand its multifaceted presence to a public platform with a mission to create a diversified group of businesses at the forefront of innovation and foster an environment for accelerated growth and success, contributing to our shareholder’s investment portfolio.

Pursuing business development through strategic innovation, Lelantos Holdings focuses on emerging technology in traditional markets to foster innovation and advance technological developments to positively impact our communities within the specific industries in which the company works:

Agricultural Technology & Consultation

Sustainable Energy

Business Development & Marketing

Medical Technology

Lelantos Holdings website: www.Lelantosholdings.io

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain information set forth in this press release contains "forward-looking information," including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook," under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the company's business, projects and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the company's projects; (vi) completion of the company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect to the future so they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of the company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") has provided guidance to issuers regarding the use of social media to disclose material nonpublic information. In this regard, investors and others should note that we announce material financial information on our company website, www.LelantosHoldings.io, in addition to SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. We also use social media to communicate with the public about our company, our services and other issues. It is possible that the information we post on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, in light of the SEC's guidance, we encourage investors, the media and others interested in our company to review the information we post on the company website.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Lelantos Holdings, Inc.

Josh@lelantosholdings.io

Corporate Communications

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com