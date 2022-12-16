Submit Release
General Department of Taxation launches e-commerce information portal

VIETNAM, December 16 - HÀ NỘI — The General Department of Taxation (GDT) on Thursday officially operated its e-commerce information portal and launched electronic invoices from cash register.

Nguyễn Thị Lan Anh, head of the GDT’s Tax Administration Department for Small and Medium Enterprises, Business Households and Individuals, said the portal has three main functions, including supporting e-commerce platforms in information provision and tax declaration on behalf of individuals and helping individuals file tax declarations.

Other features include helping organisations, individuals and business households apply for tax identification numbers for the first time; providing information on tax policies for e-commerce in accordance with existing regulations and answering relevant questions.

According to the GDT, the tax sector cut administrative procedures to 234 from 304 in 2021, completed the integration and provision of online public services on the National Public Service Portal, thus saving time and costs in tax administrative procedures. — VNS

