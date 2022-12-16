CheckMark Releases the Latest Version of 1099 Software for 2022 Tax Filing
CheckMark 1099 Software is a tax preparation software program specifically designed for preparing and filing 1099 forms with the IRS.
The 2022 version has been updated with the latest IRS forms to help business owners accurately prepare and file 1099 forms and avoid costly errors.
We are excited to offer our customers the latest version of CheckMark 1099 Software for paper and electronic filings for the year 2022.”FORT COLLINS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CheckMark, a leading provider of business and tax filing solutions for small and medium-sized businesses, is pleased to announce the release of its 1099 Software for the tax year 2022. This comprehensive software allows business owners to easily print or e-file their 1099s with the IRS.
The 2022 version has been updated to reflect the latest changes in 1099 Forms and it will make it easier for businesses to accurately prepare and file their 1099 forms. The software also includes a number of new features and improvements, such as enhanced security and support for electronic filing, to help businesses save time and avoid potential errors.
"We are excited to offer our customers the latest version of CheckMark 1099 Software for paper and electronic filings for the year 2022," said Mohammed Ghani, CEO of CheckMark. "Our team has worked hard to ensure that our software is up-to-date and includes all the necessary tools to help businesses accurately and efficiently file their 1099 forms."
CheckMark 1099 Software has been approved by the IRS and supports all major 1099 forms, including 1099-NEC, 1099-MISC, 1099-INT, 1099-DIV, 1099-R, and 1099-S. This means that users can confidently and accurately file their 1099s without the worry of errors or non-compliance.
In addition to the updated 2022 tax forms, CheckMark 1099 Software also offers a variety of other features, such as the ability to import and export data, support for FIRE System for electronic filing, and easy-to-use reporting tools. Moreover, the software allows for unlimited companies, recipients, and filings.
CheckMark 1099 Software comes in two versions - a print version and an e-file version. It is compatible with 32-bit and 64-bit versions of both Windows and Mac operating systems. Businesses interested in using CheckMark 1099 Software can visit the company's website to learn more and sign up for a free demo - www.checkmark.com/1099-software.
About CheckMark:
CheckMark is a leading provider of payroll, accounting, and tax filing solutions for small and medium-sized businesses. Founded in 1984, the company's software has been used by thousands of businesses to process payroll, manage accounting and file their 1099 and 1095 taxes.
Mohammed Ghani
CheckMark, Inc.
