MANUFACTURING AND CONSUMER OUTLOOK: FORECAST 2020-2026 FOR THE VIETNAM DRIVING RECORDER (CAR DASHCAM, DASH CAMS) MARKET
The market for driving recorders was estimated at US$ 3888.9 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow to US$ 6007.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 11.5%.
Global Driving Recorder Market Overview
— Revas
A Driving Recorder is a device that can be used to record data related to your driving. This data can include things like your speed, the amount of time you spend driving, and your location. It can also be used to record things like weather conditions and traffic conditions. This data can be very useful in helping you to improve your driving habits or in providing evidence in the event of an accident.
The growth rate of the market for driving recorders is expected to be quite high in the coming years. This is due to a number of factors, including the increasing popularity ofdash cams and the growing awareness of the benefits of having a record of one's driving. In addition, as cars become more and more connected, it is likely that driving recorders will become even more commonplace. Thus, we can expect the market for these devices to grow significantly in the next few years.
Market Segment and Regional Analysis
There are two primary types of driving recorders - single-channel and multi-channel dashcams. As their names suggest, single channel dashcams only have one camera, while multi-channel dashcams have multiple cameras.
The application of driving recorders varies depending on the type of vehicle they are installed in. For passenger vehicles, they may be used to provide evidence in the event of an accident or to track the driver's route and speed. For commercial vehicles, they may be used to monitor driving patterns and identify areas where improvements can be made, or to investigate incidents such as accidents or theft.
There are several regions where driving recorders are commonly used, including the United States, Europe, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Each region has its own unique set of laws and regulations regarding the use of driving recorders.
Prominent Key Players of the Driving Recorder Market
There are many key players in the driving recorder market, each with their own strengths and weaknesses. Blackview First Scene 360 (QIHU) is a leading player in the market, with a strong product offering and good customer support. Philips Nextbase UK is another leading player, with a wide range of products and a strong focus on quality. PAPAGO DOD SAST is another well-known brand, offering good value for money and a wide range of products. Garmin DEC Qrontech REXing HUNYDON Kehan JADO Blackvue DAZA iTRONICS Fine Digital Cobra Electronics Cansonic HP YI Technology is another leading player in the market, with a strong product portfolio and good customer service.
Key Market Segments Table: Driving Recorder Market
Based on types, the Driving Recorder market is primarily split into:
• Single Channel Dashcam
• Multi-channel Dashcam
Based on applications, the Driving Recorder market covers:
• Passenger Vehicle
• Commercial Vehicle
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historical data and forecast of the following regions are covered:
• United States
• Europe
• China
• Japan
• India
• Southeast Asia
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Analysis of the impact of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19
The Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 pandemic have had a significant impact on the driving recorder industry. The demand for driving recorders has increased significantly as people want to be able to document their travels in case of an accident or incident. The war has resulted in increased tensions between Russia and Ukraine, which has led to more people wanting to document their journeys in case they are caught in the crossfire. The COVID-19 pandemic has also resulted in increased demand for driving recorders as people want to be able to document their travels in case they become sick or are quarantined.
Key Drivers & barriers in the Driving Recorder Market
There are a number of key drivers and barriers that have an impact on the driving recorder market. Among the key drivers are the need for safety and security, the increasing cost of vehicle insurance, and the growing number of accidents and incidents on the road. The main barrier to wider adoption of driving recorders is the cost, as they are still relatively expensive compared to other in-vehicle technologies. However, as prices continue to come down and more people become aware of their benefits, it is likely that driving recorders will become increasingly popular in the years ahead.
Key Benefits for Industry Participants & Stakeholders:
• Some of the key benefits associated with driving recorders include reducing insurance premiums, providing legal protection in case of an accident, and
helping law enforcement agencies with investigations.
• Moreover, these devices can also help businesses track their fleet vehicles and monitor driver behavior.
• Thus, the growing awareness about these benefits is expected to drive the market over the forecast period.
Following is the list of TOC for the Driving Recorder Market:
• Report Overview
• Study Scope and Definition
• Research Methodology
• Key Market Segments
• Players Covered: Ranking by Driving Recorder Revenue
• Market Analysis by Type
• Market by Application
• Covid-19 Impact: Global Major Government Policy
• Global Driving Recorder Market Trends and Growth Strategy
• Global Driving Recorder Market Players Profiles
• Artificial Solutions Company Profile
• Global Driving Recorder Production Capacity Market Share by Market Players
• Global Driving Recorder Revenue Market Share by Market Players
• Global Driving Recorder Production Forecast by Regions
• Global Driving Recorder Marketing Channel, Distributors, Customers and Supply Chain
• Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
• Disclaimer
Why is a Driving Recorder Market Research Report so Important?
• First, it can help identify potential new markets for driving recorders.
• Second, it can provide insights into the competitive landscape and the barriers to entry for new entrants.
• Third, it can help assess the potential for new products and services in the driving recorder market.
• Fourth, it can help determine the marketing mix and strategies that are most likely to succeed in this market.
• Finally, a driving recorder market research report can provide valuable insights into consumer preferences and trends.
