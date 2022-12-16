RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. Concludes Review of Equity Investment Proposal Submitting Amended Agreement To Potential Acquirers

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, BC, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO), (Frankfurt: IJA2) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that management has concluded a comprehensive assessment of the draft Equity Investment agreement received on December 8th, 2022. The Company remitted several proposed amendments to the potential Acquirers late afternoon, December 13th. Due to time zone differences, the amended agreement was officially delivered on December 14th. In subsequent conversations between the parties, the potential Acquirers are reviewing the contractual adjustments at this time.



Under the terms of the amended draft agreement, if fruitful, it would result in a change of control as specified in the SECURITIES ACT [RSBC 1996] CHAPTER 418 - Part 1. The Company issues the current news release in conformity with policy 85, sections A and C of the SECURITIES ACT as it pertains to "Continuous Disclosure."

While the proposed transaction negotiations advance promisingly, there can be no assurance that any definitive agreement, tender, or investment will be completed, and the December 13th, 2022, amended agreement proposal must be promptly and conscientiously reviewed by the potential acquirers. The Company will notify shareholders if there are any material advents or contractual advancements between the parties.

About RevoluPAY®

The Company's flagship Neobanking technology is RevoluPAY®, the Apple and Android multinational payment app. Conceived entirely in-house, RevoluPAY features proprietary, sector-specific technology of which the resulting source code is the Company's intellectual property. RevoluPAY's built-in features include Remittance Payments, Forex, Crypto-to-fiat exchange, Retail and Hospitality payments, Real Estate Payments, pay-as-you-go phone top-ups, Gift Cards & Online Credits, Utility Bill payments, Gaming Credits, Leisure payments, Travel Payments, etc. RevoluPAY is aimed squarely at the worldwide multi-billion dollar Open Banking sector, cross-border forex payments, and + $595 billion family remittance market. RevoluPAY® is operated by the European wholly-owned subsidiary RevoluPAY EP S.L situated in Barcelona. RevoluPAY is a licensed United States MSB, Canadian FINTRAC, and European PSD2 payment institution 6900 under the auspices of E.U. Directive 2015/2366 with E.U. 27 Country Passporting and official issuer of Visa® Cards and authorized Visa® Affiliate Member. RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. controls five wholly-owned subsidiaries on four continents.

About RevoluGROUP Canada Inc.:

RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. is a multi-asset, multidivisional, publicly traded Canadian Company deploying advanced technologies in; Banking, Mobile Apps, Money Remittance, Cross-Border Forex Payments, Mobile Phone Top-Ups, EGaming, Healthcare Payments, Esports, Invoice factoring, Online Travel, Vacation Resort, Blockchain Systems, and Fintech app sectors. Click here to read more.

For further information on RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO), visit the Company's website at www.RevoluGROUP.com. The Company has approximately 192,356,376 shares issued and outstanding.

