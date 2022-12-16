BrandSmart 2023 Welcomes Powerhouse Keynote Speakers for 21st Annual Conference in Chicago

Marketing and Branding Industry's Top Talent to Gather in the AON Grand Ballroom at Navy Pier on Thursday, April 27, 2023 for BrandSmart Conference, Produced by the American Marketing Association Chicago

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Registration is now open for BrandSmart 2023, one of the brand marketing community's most prestigious conferences, featuring powerhouse keynote speakers and more than 10 mainstage presentations from brand innovators, thought leaders, disruptors, and transformers discussing the cornerstones of brand resilience. The conference will be held in the AON Grand Ballroom at Navy Pier in Chicago on Thursday, April 27, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. CDT. BrandSmart is produced by the American Marketing Association Chicago, the largest chapter in North America.

Now in its 21st year, BrandSmart is the longest-running conference of its kind in the country. This year's in-person event is designed to inspire, provide insights and highlight smart strategies that catapult brands to success.

Allison Cirullo, Global Chief Operating Officer for Edelman; Tatiana Holifield, Vice President of Digital Content & Audience Engagement for SiriusXM and Pandora; and Stephanie Mortiz, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer for the American Dental Association, will kick off the conference with morning keynote addresses exploring brand trust, engagement and purpose, followed by a networking luncheon and 2023 BrandSmart Awards presentation.

Cirullo has 18 years of experience creating multi-channel strategies that solve business problems, shift corporate reputation, and build resilient brands. Throughout her career, she has counseled a wide range of brands and organizations, including Barilla, SCJ, Mars, Kellogg's, Nissan, ConAgra, H&R Block, Kimberly Clark, Bel Brands, Dairy Management Inc, SeaWorld and Principal Financial among others.

Holifield is a seasoned marketing executive with 15 years of experience in media, sports, and entertainment. She has helped the world's most influential brands thrive amongst the evolving digital landscape. Throughout her career, Holifield has launched new media practices, scaled global marketing divisions, and helped generate billions of earned and owned media impressions. In her current role, she is responsible for transforming the future of audio through digital and social media content and innovation.

Mortiz is an executive marketing leader with more than 25 years of experience driving and delivering business transformation, marketing excellence, organizational change, and growth across iconic brands and businesses. In her role, she is responsible for leading the Direct-to-Dentist Customer Group, ADA Integrated Marketing and Communications, Design Thinking and Customer Co-Creation, Digital and Mobile Experience, Creative Services and Public Affairs.

"We are delighted to have some of the brightest minds in branding grace the stage this year," said BrandSmart 2023 Conference and Awards Program Producer Harvey Morris. "This conference is for those who thrive on change and are looking for new ways to innovate and stay ahead of the curve. Prepare for future-focused insights, inspirational stories, and the practical how-tos of marketing. The goal is for attendees to walk away ready to implement a new strategy, tactic or tool at work tomorrow."

Early bird conference tickets are available until Jan. 10 for $150 (AMA members) and $250 (non-members). Tickets for the BrandSmart Awards Luncheon only are $75. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://amachicago.org/brand-smart/.

