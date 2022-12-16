Global Video Streaming Market Size To Grow USD 26,793.19 million By 2029 | CAGR of 20.0%
Surge in the adoption of mobile phones, growing popularity of social media and OTT platforms especially in the developing economies and surging fondness for online video games are the major factors attributable to the growth of the video streaming market. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the video streaming market will exhibit a CAGR of 20.0% for the forecast period of 2022-2029. Therefore, the video streaming market value, which was USD 6231.24 million in 2021, would stand tall by USD 26,793.19 million by 2029.
Video Streaming Analysis:
Video Streaming Analysis:

This Video Streaming Market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market gr
owth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market.
List of the leading companies operating in the Video Streaming includes:
Google LLC
Apple Inc.
in
AT&T Intellectual Property.
Twitter, Inc.
Hulu, LLC
Comcast
BT
Cox Communications, Inc.
Verizon Media.
TalkTalk TV Entertainment Limited.
Deutsche Telekom AG
Akamai Technologies
Fandango, Snagfilms Inc.
iNDIEFLIX Group Inc.
Crackle, Inc.
Brightcove Inc
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Video Streaming market
Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market
Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, and geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market
Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies
Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Video Streaming Market
Global Video Streaming Segmentations:
On the basis of type
video streaming
non- linear video streaming
On the basis of solution
internet protocol TV
over- the- top (OTT)
pay- TV
On the basis of platform
gaming consoles
laptops and desktops
smartphones and tablets
smart TV
On the basis of service
Consulting
managed services
training and support
On the basis of model
Advertising
rental and subscription
On the basis of deployment type
cloud
on- premises
On the basis of end user
corporate communications
knowledge sharing and collaborations
marketing
client engagement
training
development
Video Streaming Country Level Analysis
The countries covered in the Video Streaming report are South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Egypt, Israel, the Rest of Middle East and Africa, U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America. North America dominates globally due to rising demand for advanced technologies and software design and development.
The country section of the report also provides individual market-impacting factors and market regulation changes that impact the market's current and future trends. Data points like downstream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends, porter's five forces analysis, and case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, the impact of domestic tariffs, and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
Video Streaming Report Answers the Following Questions:
How much revenue will the Video Streaming generate by the end of the forecast period?
Which market segment is expected to have the maximum market share?
What are the influencing factors and their impact on the Video Streaming market?
Which regions are currently contributing the maximum share of the overall Video Streaming Market?
What indicators are likely to stimulate the Video Streaming market?
What are the main strategies of the major players in the Video Streaming to expand their geographic presence?
What are the main advances in the Video Streaming market?
How do regulatory standards affect the Video Streaming market?
Table of Content: Global Video Streaming Market
1 Introduction
2 Market Segmentation
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Global Video Streaming Market, By Deployment Type
7 Global Video Streaming Market, By Enterprise Size
8 Global Video Streaming Market, By Sales Channel
9 Global Video Streaming Market, By Application
10 Global Video Streaming Market, By Region
11 Global Video Streaming Market, Company Landscape
12 Swot Analysis
13 Company Profile
14 Questionnaire
15 Related Reports
