Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,456 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 323,044 in the last 365 days.

Capitol, other state facilities in Bismarck area closed due to ongoing blizzard, hazardous travel conditions

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Capitol and other state facilities in the Bismarck area will be closed today due to the ongoing blizzard and hazardous travel conditions. As of 6:30 a.m., no travel was advised across all of North Dakota, with road closures affecting several major highways.

State government agency operations continue, and state team members are asked to work with their agency leaders to ensure continuity of government, including their ability to work remotely, with safety being the top priority.

You just read:

Capitol, other state facilities in Bismarck area closed due to ongoing blizzard, hazardous travel conditions

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.