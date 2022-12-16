Submit Release
Social Media Positioning and Performance of 100 Tyre Companies in 2022: Focus on the Performances on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Youtube

Dublin, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Study Social Media Performance Tyres 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research Design:

The social media monitoring supplier VICO provides the numerical basis for this study, research tools calculate the social media performance and compile the results.

Based on various key figures, the social media performance on four platforms Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube was determined for 100 tyre brands for the 12-month period June 02, 2021 - June 01, 2022.

The most successful posts and videos are presented. The study was prepared objectively, independently, and neutrally and was published in August 2022.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Management Summary
  • Research Design
  • Presence On Social Media Platforms
  • Performance On Facebook
  • Performance On Instagram
  • Performance On Twitter
  • Performance On Youtube
  • Performance On Social Media
  • Social Media Positioning
Companies Mentioned

The report analyzes 100 tyre brands, including:

  • Apollo Tyres
  • Bridgestone
  • Continental
  • Dunlop
  • Falken
  • Firestone
  • Goodyear
  • Hankook
  • Kumho Tyre
  • Michelin
  • Nokian
  • Pirelli
  • Semperit
  • Vredestein

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/67pwoz

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


