HBCU Alum LLC Aims to Support Historically Black Colleges and Universities with the Release of its 2023 Scholarships

Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2022) - HBCU Alum LLC is furthering its mission of encouraging high school students to consider Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) as viable options for their higher education. The company aims to emphasize students, alumni, traditions, and positive aspects of the Black College experience. Through its 2023 scholarships, which the company funds through various apparel and accessories, it plans to continue financially supporting future HBCU attendees.

"HBCUs were originally established to educate and serve African-Americans during the period of segregation," states founder Terrence G. Caldwell, "Now, our main goal is to embrace and support these illustrious institutions by providing helpful scholarship funds to talented students interested in attending them."

The Scholarship:

HBCU Alum LLC, a leading online platform highlighting HBCUs, is launching its new offering of HBCU-Bound Scholarships in January 2023. These merit-based financial awards, which can be used to assist with books, tuition, or school-related fees, will be open to any graduating high school senior planning to enroll at an HBCU in the fall of 2023.

Launched in 2009, the scholarship's initial goal was to help encourage talented students in the Orangeburg, SC, area to consider attending black colleges and universities. The scholarship's outreach was expanded after the formation of HBCU Alum LLC in 2017, and last year's scholarships received over a hundred and fifty applicants from twenty-one states.

The Outreach:

"Our rapidly-growing social media platform helps to reach students who might be interested in attending but simply aren't quite sure yet," claims Caldwell. "We provide our audiences with resourceful content, updates on HBCU-centric news, and stories of HBCU achievements by students and alumni. Through the platform, we hope to motivate and inspire masses, including potential students and scholarship awardees." The company used the handle @hbcualum on various social media channels like Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and Twitter.

With a mission to make things happen for its students, HBCU Alum raises the money necessary to provide scholarships through various exclusive apparel and accessories.

"Our apparel is the lifeblood of our funding," claims Caldwell. On the website, supporters often discover many originally-designed shirts, hoodies, hats, cups, canvas art, notebooks, stickers, and pins to showcase their pride for these beloved institutions.

The Goal:

The company wishes to amplify our 100+ HBCU schools to the masses, as the vast majority have been historically underrepresented. "From a media awareness and communications standpoint, these schools have been overlooked for decades, often on purpose," holds Caldwell, "Now, with a renewed focus on these institutions, their proud student/alumni base, and culture, HBCU Alum LLC wants to help lead this awakening."

HBCU Alum LLC , founded by Terrence G. Caldwell, aims to spotlight students, alumni, traditions, and positive aspects of the Black College experience. The brand also offers a variety of exclusive, original apparel, in which a portion of proceeds help support their annual HBCU-Bound scholarships. These merit-based financial awards hope to encourage talented high school students to consider HBCU's as viable choices for higher education. To learn more, visit their website https://thehbcualum.com or @hbcualum on all social media platforms.

Terrence G. Caldwell

info@thehbcualum.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/148264