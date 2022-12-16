First European CINITY Cinema System installations ready for immersive Avatar: The Way of Water screenings

James Cameron's blockbuster can be seen as intended with fidelity, depth and detail with Christie technology

A trio of European cinemas has installed the CINITY Cinema System allowing moviegoers to see Avatar: The Way of Water in superb clarity. The CINITY Cinema System, developed over a three-year period by Cinity, in collaboration with Christie®, offers creative blending of 4K, 3D, high brightness, high frame rate, high dynamic range, and wide color gamut display capabilities, paired with immersive sound. Cineplex Cinema in Aachen, Germany, Arena Cinema in Zurich, Switzerland, and the Arena Cinema in Geneva, Switzerland now all feature a CINITY Cinema System, allowing European audiences the opportunity to experience it for the first time.

"It's amazing to see the CINITY Cinema System reach European shores, marking another stage in the progression of this exciting cinema technology," says Adil Zerouali, senior sales director for cinema, Christie. "We are honored to be involved with CINITY in developing the latest technologies to drive performance ever higher, as we work together to continue to push the boundaries of theatrical presentation and audience engagement. The performance of the CINITY Cinema System is unparalleled, and when paired with a masterpiece such as Avatar: The Way of Water, the result is spectacular. I'm looking forward to hearing the feedback from European audiences."

The CINITY Cinema System improves the overall sound quality, and yields clearer images, brighter colors, and smoother motion to greatly improve the quality of cinema screenings. Christie provides high- performance digital projection technology and services to CINITY Cinema Systems as a CINITY projection system partner and reseller.

The CINITY Cinema System earned global recognition by winning the Technical Achievement Award at CineEurope 2022. Special screenings of the CINITY Cinema System were recently on show at CineAsia 2022 – where scenes from Avatar: The Way of Water were shown – showcasing its capabilities to the industry. During Disney's presentation in Singapore in November, director James Cameron noted that every shot of Avatar: The Way of Water "was designed for the biggest screen and highest resolution possible," as the film pushes the boundaries of cinematic storytelling. Additionally, Cameron and Lightstorm Entertainment, Inc., have exclusively used Christie display technology in post-production environments for the movie.

