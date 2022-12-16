Global Sensors Enabling IoT in Retail Research Report 2022: Hyper-personalized Customer Experience Driving Technology Adoption

Dublin, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities for Sensors Enabling IoT in Retail" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The scope of this research study is limited to technologies that enable an interactive and immersive customer experience. The study assesses emerging technologies that facilitate a personalized customer experience in the retail industry, including sensors, RFID, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, advanced display, smart lighting, robotics, VR/AR, data analytics, and IoT-based payment technologies, such as NFC.

Advancements in sensor technologies have facilitated the emergence of connected living. The development of sensors that detect multiple parameters enables the Internet of Things (IoT), which is communication between devices. However, sensors as a standalone device would not be able to play a vital role in the IoT space as only partial data would remain.

Hence, enabling technologies that assist data collection and analysis are necessary to generate meaningful information. Retail IoT includes technologies that collect data (sensors) and those that integrate sensors and facilitate a more immersive retail customer experience.

The IoT in retail will primarily transform supply chain management (SCM) and customer engagement opportunities. With the need for the end-to-end traceability of goods and services in retail SCM increasing, and end users having high expectations of an immersive customer experience, it is imperative that retail industry participants across the value chain integrate IoT capabilities to compete.

Questions the Research Addresses:

What are the main enabling technologies transforming IoT in retail?

What are the key factors influencing adoption in the innovation ecosystem?

What are the key industry initiatives? Who are the main participants impacting technology development?

What are the patent and funding trends in the retail IoT space?

What are the future growth opportunities for market participants?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Internet of Things (IoT) in the Retail Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Research Methodology

Research Process and Methodology

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Summary of Key Findings

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Channels Adopting IoT in the Retail Industry to Improve the Customer Experience

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Opportunity Assessment of IoT in Retail

IoT in Retail Adding Value Post-pandemic in Stores and Assisting Retailers to Maintain Shopper Distancing

3. Technologies Enabling IoT in Retail

IoT Enabling Technologies for the Retail Industry

Emerging Technologies, such as Advanced Imaging, Camera Sensors, and Data Analytics, to Play a Vital Role in the Retail Industry

Well-established Technologies, such as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, Have Extensive Usage in the Retail Industry

Advanced Display Technologies to Encourage Next-generation Human-Machine Interaction

Immersive Customer Experience that VR and AR Enable

Robotics Will Reduce Human Errors and Automate the Retail Industry

Connectivity and Easy Payment Opportunities Drive Retail IoT Advancements

Other Technologies Encouraging Retail IoT Development

Connected Smart Vending and Smart Shopping Card Convergence Scenarios are Enabling Retail IoT

4. Assessment of Industry Use Case Initiatives

Use Case 1: Super Indo, Indonesia, and Plexure LLC, United States

Use Case 2: Kesko Foods, Finland, and SmartCart LLC and Kontakt.Io, United States

Use Case 3: AB InBev and Consumption Information Real Time (CIRT), South Africa

5. Global Innovation Indicators

Connectivity and Easy Customer Experience-enabling Themes: Main Focus Areas of Research on Retail IoT

Funding Trends

6. Assessment of Retail Industry's Strategic Alliances and Collaborations

Strategic Alliances Focus on Bringing IoT to Retail Sensors

R&D Collaborations to Advance IoT in Retail Applications

Government Initiatives Foster IoT Sensing to Aid Embattled Retailers

New Product Introduction Protects Quality and Provides Shopping Convenience

New Product Aims to Reduce Shoplifting as Stores Reopen After Lockdowns

Mergers and Acquisitions Help Analyze Customer Behavior

7. Companies to Action

AWM Smart Shelf

Smart Shelf Displays

Caper AI

Smart Shopping Cart

Hitachi Vantara Corporation

LiDAR Sensor Intelligent Surveillance Solution

Shekel Brainweigh Ltd

Frictionless Retail Grocery Sales

Scanalytics, Inc.

Foot Traffic Sensing and Analysis

8. Future of IoT in Retail

Future Trends Driving IoT in Retail

Technology Development Roadmap for IoT in Retail

9. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: IoT in Retail to Open Opportunities for SMEs

Growth Opportunity 2: Personalized Customer Communication After Data Collection

Growth Opportunity 3: Retail IoT Technologies for Enhanced SCM

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l6geqp

