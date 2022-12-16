FIFA World Cup 2022 Kit Suppliers Sponsorship Deal Values, Brand Coverage, Spend, and Visibility Analysis Across the 32 Teams in Qatar

Dublin, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "FIFA World Cup 2022 Kit Suppliers Market - Analyzing Sponsorship Deal Values, Brand Coverage, Spend, and Visibility" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

An overview of the kit supplier market state of play, a breakdown of the value of the market across the 32 teams and a run through as to how visible each brand will be in Qatar.

Nike will boast the largest number of individual deals at this years competition, with only two other brands (adidas and PUMA) set to boast more than one major team deal. The adidas and Nike kits for Germany and France will rank as the two most lucrative kit deals ta Qatar, as both rival brands invest heavily in the two most recent World Champions. Nike's large portfolio ensures they will receive the greatest visibility across the tournament, with their kit guaranteed to be worn in at least 31 matches this winter.

A complete overview of the kit supplier market ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The report breaks down the deals to take a closer look at the brands which produce the playing kit to all 32 national teams.

The World Cup is the biggest sporting competition in the world and the kit supplier deals are one of the biggest commercial components of a national teams sponsorship portfolio.

Nigeria and Nike had great success at the last World Cup, catching the interest of fans, with their unique kit, and this report highlights the partnerships which will have such media attention later in 2022.

