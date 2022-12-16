CZN Burak Gurme – opens soon in Dubai to serve contemporary all-day breakfast infused with authentic Turkish flavours

CZN Burak Gurme

The new concept restaurant is an ode to the youth and their food preferences

DUBAI, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After the grand opening of the brand’s latest venture in Qatar last month, CZN Burak is all set to share an eclectic new concept with a modern breakfast spread and light foods at the soon to open CZN Burak Gurme in the heart of Dubai.

CZN Burak Gurme is a step forward in offering unique food items as it expands its base in the region under the Dives Holding portfolio. This new venture aims to redesign the breakfast scene in Dubai combining it with traditional Turkish flavours.

Commenting on his new restaurant concept, Chef CZN Burak Ozdemir says, “I am extremely delighted to bring to you an authentic breakfast spread with a Turkish twist. CZN Burak Gurme is our endeavour to represent my country’s taste and transcend its essence into the modern-day breakfast experience our generation loves to consume on the daily.”

Dives Holding Managing Director, Ertan Yetisener, comments, “We look forward to welcoming the residents and tourists of Dubai as we approach the new-year to witness the exquisite culinary experience made by our creative genius, Chef - CZN Burak. His talent to recreate the zest of Turkey in his cuisine with his personal touch complemented with a big smile has had a great reception in the UAE market and beyond. The way forward plan for the CZN Burak brand at Dives Holding is to bring a variety of cuisines across the GCC and Europe.”

CZN Burak Gurme will open its doors to the public at Dubai Mall in the days to come with an impressive array of dishes ranging from wholesome breakfast offerings to nutritious and delicious juices and then some more converged with Turkish influences alongside a roll call of some distinguished guests who will be present at the launch. A vibrant space with floor-to-ceiling glass doors opening onto a terrace on the Dubai Mall waterfront, the restaurant is meant for friends and families, serving as the perfect place to unwind and reconnect.

About Dives Holding

Dives Holding is a hospitality group founded by Rizgar Sak in 2020. The company owns popular Turkish-Middle Eastern contemporary restaurant concept CZN Burak, along with CZN Burak Burger and several new concepts in the making. Dives Holding aims to create more restaurant brands and unique food chains and ultimately expand its network across the world. For more information, please click http://www.divesholding.com/