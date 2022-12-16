U.S. Bottled Water Market Sales Revenue Analysis 2022-2028, Industry Size| PepsiCo, CG Roxane, Groupe Danone

U.S. Bottled Water Market

ottled water is a packaged beverage that needs to follow food safety, labeling, and inspection requirements.

The U.S. Bottled Water Market Report examines many facets of the industry including market size, market status, market trends and forecasts.

Bottled water is a packaged drinking water especially packed in plastic or glass water bottles and are available in different sizes from small to large. It is also available in the carbonated form that contains dissolved carbon dioxide gas. Bottled water is the most convenient way to use since it is handy and enables the consumer to carry them easily and are suitable for on-the-go usage. Bottled water is available in retail and departmental stores. They are gaining huge demand across the working class and Millennia’s populations.

𝗠𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀: Nestle Waters, PepsiCo, Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, Groupe Danone, Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd, Mountain Valley Spring Company, LLC, and CG Roxane, LLC

𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 Segment

U.S. Bottled Water Market, By Capacity:

✤ 3 Gallons

✤ 5 Gallons

✤ Others

U.S. Bottled Water Market, By Material:

✤ PET

✤ HDPE

✤ Others

U.S. Bottled Water Market, By Cap Type:

✤ Screw Cap

✤ Snap-on Cap

✤ Sports Cap

✤ Snap Screw Cap

U.S. Bottled Water Market, By Distribution Channel:

✤ Supermarkets

✤ Grocery Stores

✤ Convenience Stores

✤ Others (Food Service & Vending, etc.)

