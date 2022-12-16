Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,475 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 323,101 in the last 365 days.

StorageVault Completes the Purchase of Two Stores and Two Shredding Businesses

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. (“StorageVault”) (SVI-TSX) is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of the two stores announced on October 11, 2022 for $14,160,000 and has also purchased two complementary shredding businesses to its records and information management business, RecordXpress, for $8,750,000 (the “Acquisitions”).

The total purchase price of the Acquisitions is $22,910,000, subject to customary adjustments, and was paid with first mortgage financing, promissory note and funds on hand.

With these Acquisitions, StorageVault has now closed $241.1 million of acquisitions, to date, this year.

About StorageVault Canada Inc.
StorageVault, owns and operates 238 storage locations across Canada. StorageVault owns 206 of these locations plus over 4,500 portable storage units representing over 11.4 million rentable square feet on over 665 acres of land. StorageVault also provides last mile storage and logistics solutions and professional records management services, ‎such as document and media storage, imaging and shredding services.

For further information, contact Mr. Steven Scott or Mr. Iqbal Khan:

Tel: 1-877-622-0205

ir@storagevaultcanada.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

StorageVault Completes the Purchase of Two Stores and Two Shredding Businesses

Distribution channels: Companies, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.