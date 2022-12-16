Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,479 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 323,105 in the last 365 days.

Tiziana to Participate in January Investor Meetings

/EIN News/ -- New York, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd. (Nasdaq: TLSA) (“Tiziana” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company enabling breakthrough CNS immunomodulation approaches to enhance the functionality of Treg-based therapies, announced today that the Company plans to present at the Biotech Showcase and host institutional investor and partnering meetings at this event, as well as at the LifeSci Corporate Access Event. Both in-person events are taking place January 9-10, 2023 in San Francisco, California.

LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event:
Dr. Matthew Davis, Chief Medical Officer and acting Chief Scientific Officer and the Tiziana team, will be hosting 1x1 institutional investor meetings.

Date/Time: Monday, January 9, 2023
Location: Beacon Grand Hotel in San Francisco
Please click here to register for the conference and schedule a meeting with management via the online system managed by LifeSci Partners,.

Biotech Showcase:
Dr. Matthew Davis, Chief Medical Officer and acting Chief Scientific Officer and the Tiziana team, will give a corporate presentation and host 1x1 institutional investor and partnering meetings.

Date/Time: Tuesday January 10, 2023, at 11:00 am PT
Location: Hilton San Francisco Union Square in San Francisco
To schedule a meeting with management, investors can register on the Biotech Showcase website

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing breakthrough immunomodulation therapies via novel routes of drug delivery. Tiziana’s innovative nasal, oral and inhalation approaches in development have the potential to provide an improvement in efficacy as well as safety and tolerability compared to intravenous (IV) delivery. Tiziana’s two lead candidates, intranasal foralumab, the only fully human anti-CD3 mAb, and milciclib, a pan-CDK inhibitor, have both demonstrated a favorable safety profile and clinical response in patients in studies to date. Tiziana’s technology for alternative routes of immunotherapy has been patented with several applications pending and is expected to allow for broad pipeline applications.

For further inquiries:

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd

Hana Malik, Business Development, and Investor Relations Manager
+44 (0) 207 495 2379
email: info@tizianalifesciences.com

Investors:
Irina Koffler
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
646.970.4681
ikoffler@lifesciadvisors.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Tiziana to Participate in January Investor Meetings

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.