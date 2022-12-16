Containerboard Market to Expand at a CAGR of ~3%, Estimated Value of ~USD 150 Billion by 2033

Containerboard market is estimated to garner revenue of ~USD 150 billion by the end of 2033 by growing at a CAGR of ~3%, 2033

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATE, December 16, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Containerboard Market Key InsightsDuring the forecast period of 2023-2033, the global containerboard market is expected to reach an estimated value of ~USD 150 billion by 2033, by expanding at a CAGR of ~3%. The market further generated revenue of ~USD 130 billion in the year 2022. Major key factors propelling the growth of containerboard market worldwide are the increasing consumption and production of containerboard globally.Market Definition of ContainerboardGlobal containerboard market trends such as, higher demand for containerboard in the packaging industry and growing spending on green packaging are projected to influence the growth of the market positively over the forecast period. Containerboard is corrugated case material that is mainly manufactured to produce the corrugated board. The containerboard is thicker, more rigid, and heavier than other alternative products. Hence, all these factors are estimated to propel the growth of the market over the forecast period.Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-4507 Global Containerboard Market: Growth DriversThe growth of the global containerboard market can majorly be attributed to the launch of several advanced containerboard products by the key players operating in the market. For instance, Cascades Inc. unveils its new innovative packaging technology, northbox XTEND to improve the quality of north box isothermal packaging solutions. Therefore, the company is set to expand its market line of meal boxes that are made with 20% more efficient technology than other delivery solutions. On the other hand, the market growth can also be attributed several acquisition contracts occurring in the field of containerboard. For instance, Smurfit Kappa Group announces its acquisition of a packaging plant based in Rio de Janeiro, PaperBox. The acquisition took place to expand the presence of the company in Brazil and improve the product portfolio of both companies.The global containerboard market is also estimated to grow majorly on account of the following:Higher Incidence of Online Purchasing Across the GlobeIncreasing Production of Paper & PaperboardRising Demand for Containerboard in Food & Beverage IndustryA Notable Increment in the Glassware ExportGlobal ContainerboardMarket: Restraining FactorThere are disrupted supply chain due to covid-19, and requirements for higher initial investment in the market. Hence, these factors are expected to be the major hindrance for the growth of the global containerboard market during the forecast period.For more information about this report visit@ https://www.researchnester.com/reports/containerboard-market/4507 Global ContainerboardMarket SegmentationBy Fiber Type (Virgin and Recycled Fiber)The recycled fiber segment, amongst all the other segments, is anticipated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2033. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the rising awareness of the global population toward climate change. As of 2020, the rate of cardboard recycling was estimated to be around 85%.By Type (Flutings, Test liners, and Kraft liners)By End-User (Food & Beverage, Consumers Goods, and Others)By RegionThe Asia Pacific containerboard market is anticipated to hold the largest market share by the end of 2033 among the market in all the other regions. Increasing number of consumers ordering ready-to-make and other sorts of packaged food owing to hectic lifestyles in the region are some of the major factors anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific during the forecast period. For instance, the total revenue generated by the ready-to-eat meals segment in the Asia Pacific was anticipated to be approximately USD 300 billion in 2022. Moreover, significant growth in industrialization is further estimated to hike the growth of the market during the forecast period.The market research report on global containerboard also includes the market size, market revenue, Y-o-Y growth, and key player analysis applicable for the market in North America (U.S., and Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC (Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), and Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).Request a PDF Brochure@ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-4507 Key Market Players Featured in the Global ContainerboardMarketSome of the key players of the global containerboard market are Smurfit Kappa Group, Cheng Loong Corp., Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA, Stora Enso Oyj, Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Molex, LLC, and International Paper Company, and others.About Research NesterResearch Nester, which is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting services, aims to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis. 