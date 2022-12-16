Gencor Releases Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gencor Industries, Inc. (the “Company” or “Gencor”) (NYSE American: GENC) announced today net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased 15.5% to $23.1 million compared to $20.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The increased net revenues reflect increased shipments and progress on large contract orders where revenue is recognized over time. Gross profit as a percentage of net revenue was 21.5% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, an increase from 17.2% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Increased production volumes and pricing more than offset the increases in labor rates, steel and OEM parts prices during the quarter ended September 30, 2022.



Operating income for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was $1.2 million compared to an operating loss of $(0.7) million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The Company had net non-operating expense of $(1.8) million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to net non-operating expense of $(0.4) million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The Company’s tax benefit was $(1.2) million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to a tax benefit of $(0.7) million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was $0.5 million compared to a net loss of $(0.4) million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Net revenue for the year ended September 30, 2022 increased 21.3% to $103.5 million from $85.3 million for the year ended September 30, 2021. The increased net revenues reflect increased shipments and progress on large contract orders where revenue is recognized over time. Gross profit margins were 19.9% in fiscal 2022 a decrease from 21.3% in fiscal 2021 due to higher manufacturing costs associated with wages, steel, and OEM purchased parts.

The Company had operating income for the year ended September 30, 2022 of $4.2 million compared to $0.7 million for the year ended September 30, 2021. The increase in operating income was due to the higher sales and reduced SG&A expenses. The Company had non-operating losses of $(5.9) million for the year ended September 30, 2022 compared to non-operating income of $5.9 million for the year ended September 30, 2021. The fiscal 2022 investment losses reflect the general decline in global equity and bond markets.

The effective income tax rate for fiscal 2022 was a benefit of (78.0%) versus expense of 12.5% in fiscal 2021.

Net loss for the year ended September 30, 2022 was $(0.4) million ($(0.03) per basic and diluted share) versus net income of $5.8 million ($0.40 per basic share and $0.39 per diluted share) for the year ended September 30, 2021 due exclusively to investment portfolio losses in the equity and bond markets.

At September 30, 2022, the Company had $98.9 million in cash and marketable securities, a decrease of $19.3 million over the September 30, 2021 balance of $118.2 million. The Company’s working capital was $150.1 million at September 30, 2022 versus $155.4 million at September 30, 2021. The Company has no short-term or long-term debt.

The Company’s backlog was $43.2 million at December 1, 2022 compared to $53.1 million at December 1, 2021.

Mr. Marc Elliott, Gencor’s President, stated, “I am pleased with Gencor’s strong fourth quarter performance, with solid improvements in revenues and gross margins as market demand for Gencor’s asphalt plants and components have remained strong. While supply chain and inflation-related challenges have continued throughout the fiscal year, our Company has persevered and our business has grown substantially. While the macro environment is more uncertain in 2023, we remain focused on growth in our markets.

I am optimistic that the passage of last year’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will provide a catalyst for our markets over the next few years as funding is released. We believe this clarity of guaranteed Federal investment will be essential in accelerating state infrastructure projects.”

Gencor Industries is a diversified heavy machinery manufacturer for the production of highway construction materials and equipment and environmental control machinery and equipment used in a variety of applications.





GENCOR INDUSTRIES, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the Years Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021

2022 2021 Net revenue $ 103,479,000 $ 85,278,000 Cost of goods sold 82,935,000 67,100,000 Gross profit 20,544,000 18,178,000 Operating expenses: Product engineering and development 4,325,000 4,278,000 Selling, general and administrative 12,052,000 13,199,000 Total operating expenses 16,377,000 17,477,000 Operating income 4,167,000 701,000 Other income (expense), net: Interest and dividend income, net of fees 1,305,000 1,762,000 Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on marketable securities, net (7,009,000 ) 4,171,000 Other (156,000 ) - (5,860,000 ) 5,933,000 Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit) (1,693,000 ) 6,634,000 Income tax expense (benefit) (1,321,000 ) 829,000 Net income (loss) $ (372,000 ) $ 5,805,000 Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ (0.03 ) $ 0.40 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ (0.03 ) $ 0.39









GENCOR INDUSTRIES, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of September 30, 2022 and 2021

ASSETS 2022 2021 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,581,000 $ 23,232,000 Marketable securities at fair value (cost of $94,879,000 at September 30, 2022 and $93,690,000 at September 30, 2021) 89,300,000 94,976,000 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $370,000 at September 30, 2022 and $321,000 at September 30, 2021 2,996,000 2,622,000 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings 2,118,000 1,903,000 Inventories, net 55,815,000 41,888,000 Prepaid expenses 2,669,000 2,202,000 Total current assets 162,479,000 166,823,000 Property and equipment, net 13,491,000 11,801,000 Deferred and other income taxes 2,893,000 - Other long-term assets 450,000 838,000 Total Assets $ 179,313,000 $ 179,462,000



LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,251,000 $ 3,105,000 Customer deposits 5,864,000 5,244,000 Accrued expenses 1,885,000 2,645,000 Current operating lease liabilities 390,000 393,000 Total current liabilities 12,390,000 11,387,000



Deferred and other income taxes - 394,000 Non-current operating lease liabilities 6,000 392,000 Total liabilities 12,396,000 12,173,000 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock, par value $.10 per share; 300,000 shares authorized;

none issued Common stock, par value $.10 per share; 15,000,000 shares authorized; 12,338,845 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and 2021 1,234,000 1,234,000 Class B Stock, par value $.10 per share; 6,000,000 shares authorized; 2,318,857 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and 2021 232,000 232,000 Capital in excess of par value 12,590,000 12,590,000 Retained earnings 152,861,000 153,233,000 Total shareholders’ equity 166,917,000 167,289,000 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 179,313,000 $ 179,462,000





