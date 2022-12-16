LGI Homes Opens New Section at Second Creek Farm in the Denver Market

Located in Commerce City, Second Creek Farm features move-in ready homes priced from the $450s.

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced it is now selling a new section of homes at its highly sought-after Second Creek Farm community in the Denver market. The new section will include 240 new-construction homes, varying from three to five bedrooms. Located just 30 minutes northeast of downtown Denver, a plethora of opportunities await homeowners at Second Creek Farm.



“We are excited to be back building brand-new, affordable homes in Commerce City. This picturesque community is perfectly positioned in a prime location, and buyers won’t want to miss out on this incredible opportunity for homeownership,” said LGI Homes’ Vice President of Operations in Denver, Kevin Wolf.

Along with the existing park in the first section, the newest section will feature a new community park with a children’s playground, large open green space, exercise stations, and walking trails. Nearby, homeowners will love a quick commute to the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Park and the Denver International Airport, in addition to a host of major employers, shopping, dining, incredible schools and more.

New homes range in size from three to five bedrooms, each with a two-car garage and outfitted with the coveted LGI Homes CompleteHome Plus™ package. You will love the exceptional lineup of upgrades, including a full suite of stainless-steel Whirlpool® appliances, sprawling granite countertops, a large single basin sink, and recessed ENERGY STAR lighting included in every new home. Wood-style flooring, two-tone interior paint and designer light fixtures add warmth throughout each home. Covered back patios are offered on most plans, along with included sprinkler systems and fenced yards, allowing residents to spend quality time outdoors and providing space for entertaining.

With builder-paid closing costs and a simplified buying process, homeownership at Second Creek Farm is a dream come true. New homes at Second Creek Farm start in the $450s. For more information or to schedule a tour, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (888) 752-9204 ext 39 or visit LGIHomes.com/SecondCreekFarm.

