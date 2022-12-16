Telemedicine Market Research Report 2022, Industry Share, Revenue, CAGR, Demand and Sales Forecast to 2028

Telemedicine market

The global telemedicine market size was valued at US$ 39,205.68 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $411,823.81 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 24.98% from 2022 to 2028.” — Coherent Market Insights

Telemedicine Market 2022 Research Analysis | by Manufactures (MDlive, Inc. American Well Corporation; Teladoc Health, Inc.; Doctor On Demand, Inc.; Zoom Video Communications, Inc.; SOC Telemed, Inc.; NXGN Management, LLC; Plantronics, Inc.; Practo; VSee; Sesame, Inc.; Doxy.me Inc.; PlushCare; HealthTap, Inc.), Types, Applications and Geographical regions

The remote delivery of healthcare services, such as exams and consultations, over the telecommunications infrastructure is known as telemedicine, also known as telehealth or e-medicine. According to recent research, 90% of organisations have already started or implemented telemedicine programmes. Even more modest independent medical practises are beginning to embrace telemedicine in an effort to compete with neighbourhood retail clinics and stop patient attrition. Your practise can gain a number of advantages by utilising the most recent telemedicine features. Telemedicine can improve patient access to healthcare, lower medical costs, and increase productivity and profitability. This will have a positive effect and fuel the expansion of the telemedicine industry.

⏩ Major Key players in this Market:

• MDlive, Inc.

• American Well Corp.

• Twilio, Inc.

• Teladoc Health, Inc.

• Doctor On Demand, Inc.

• Zoom Video Communications, Inc.

• SOC Telemed, Inc.

• NXGN Management, LLC

• Plantronics, Inc.

• Practo

• VSee

• Sesame, Inc.

• Doxy.me Inc.

• PlushCare

• HealthTap, Inc.

⏩ Drivers & Trends:

The Telemedicine market estimations were derived through thorough research and assumptions based on existing drivers and trends. As a consequence, the research study works as a clearinghouse for analysis and data on all aspects of the market, including applications, SWOT analysis, future potential, new developments, and more. Several potential growth factors and dangers are analysed in order to have a strong handle on the total industry.

⏩ Telemedicine Market Segmentation:

On the basis of services provided:

• Tele-monitoring

• Tele-education

• Tele-consultation

• Tele-training

• Tele-care

• Tele-surgery

On the basis of application:

• Neurology

• Orthopedics

• Emergency care

• Cardiology

• Dermatology

• Internal medicine

• Others

⏩ Regional Outlook:

The market is analysed based on its worldwide presence in countries such as North America (United States, Canada, and Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, France, Spain, United Kingdom, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and Rest of APAC), and Rest of the World for a better understanding of the market adoption of Telemedicine. Due to increased Telemedicine expenditures, Asia-Pacific will lead the Telemedicine market. Furthermore, favourable government policies in Japan and Korea that encourage the expansion and development of the IT sectors move the industry forward.

⏩ Method of Research:

The market research team examined the Global Telemedicine Market demand using Porter's Five Force Model for the period 2022-2028. A complete SWOT analysis is also performed to assist the reader in making better informed conclusions about the Global Telemedicine Market demand. We collected data from both primary and secondary sources. In addition, the data analysts employed publicly available tools like as annual reports, SEC filings, and white papers to conduct a complete examination of the market. The approach to analysis reflects the purpose of evaluating it against a variety of indicators in order to provide a comprehensive view of the market.

⏩ Report Includes:

• An up-to-date detailed analysis of the global markets for Telemedicine.

• Analyses of global market trends, including data from 2022 and 2021, predictions for 2022 and 2024, and compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028.

• The worldwide Telemedicine market size is estimated and forecasted, with market share analysis by Telemedicine type, component, application, end-user industry, and geographic area.

• Highlights of the industry's market potential for Telemedicine, emerging applications, technological advancements, and strategic innovations

• COVID-19 consequences on market advancement and assessment of feasible technological drivers through a comprehensive examination of numerous Telemedicine specialised applications for new and existing sub-parts.

• Recent industry structure, present competitive landscape, R&D activities, significant growth initiatives, and business value share analysis based on segmental sales are all included.

• Review of patents granted for Telemedicine, and assessment of new developments within the industry, as well as new advances in the sector.

