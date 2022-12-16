Taurine Market Share Worth US$347 million by 2026 - New Research Report by IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Growing awareness regarding the benefits of taurine supplements among consumers is driving the market growth

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Taurine Market size is forecast to reach $347 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Taurine, clinically known as 2-aminoethanesulfonic acid, is an endogenous end metabolite that is distributed in various tissues at high concentrations. It is a sulfur-containing acidic amino acid synthesized from cysteine and is excreted without any further metabolism. The growing awareness of consumers regarding the cytoprotective actions of taurine contributes to the improvement in the clinical and nutritional health of humans through various mechanisms like antioxidation, energy production, neuromodulation, and osmoregulation. For instance, taurine helps in the production of glutathione peroxidase, the reaction of which is responsible for the anti-inflammatory activity of taurine. Moreover, taurine prevents the decrease in expression and secretion of extracellular superoxide dismutase, thereby protecting the human body from oxidative stress. Additionally, Taurine has become a supplement of choice by keen gym-goers and for those participating in a variety of sports as it improves concentration levels during sports and it has also been proven to enhance athletic performance, which is set to further enhance the overall market developments of the Taurine Market for the period 2021-2026.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Taurine Market highlights the following areas -

1. Europe dominated the Taurine Market in 2020 owing to the growing popularity of taurine as a sports performance enhancer among athletes. The Taurine Market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.

2. Growing awareness regarding the benefits of taurine supplements among consumers coupled with rising usage of taurine by athletes as performance enhancers are likely to aid the market growth of the Taurine Market report.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be Taurine Market report.

4. Overconsumption of taurine causes toxicity is poised to create hurdles for the Taurine Market.

Segmental Analysis:

Taurine Market Segment Analysis – By Application : The Dietary Supplement segment held the largest share in the Taurine Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Taurine Market Segment Analysis – By Distribution Channel : The Hypermarkets/Supermarkets segment held the largest share in the Taurine Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Taurine Market Segment Analysis – By Geography : Europe dominated the Taurine Market with a major share of 40% in 2020. This is attributed to the factors like growing popularity of taurine as a sports performance enhancer among athletes and fitness enthusiastic consumers.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Taurine Industry are -

1. The Honjo Chemical Corporation

2. Qianjiang Yongan Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

3. Foodchem International Corporation

4. Stauber USA

5. Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd.

