Digital Therapeutics Market Would Reach at a CAGR of 21.54% in the Forecast of 2029
Data Bridge Market Research analyses a growth rate in the global digital therapeutics market in the forecast period 2022-2029. The expected CAGR of global digital therapeutics market is tend to be around 21.54% in the mentioned forecast period. The market was valued at USD 4.20 billion in 2021, and it would grow upto USD 20.0 billion by 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
Key players operating in the global digital therapeutics market include:
Omada Health, Inc. (U.S.)
ResMed (U.S.)
Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (U.S.)
Solera Network (U.S.)
Akili Interactive Labs, Inc. (U.S.)
Better Therapeutics, LLC (U.S.)
Biofourmis (U.S.)
Click Therapeutics, Inc. (U.S.)
Naturalcycles Nordic AB (Sweden)
NuvoAir AB (Sweden)
Welldoc’s Bluestar (U.S.)
Happify, Inc. (U.S.)
Limbix Health, Inc. (U.S.)
Voluntis (U.S.)
Xealth (U.S.)
Market Definition
Digital therapeutics is a part of digital healthcare that helps to prevent, manage and treat a medical condition. Moreover, it also aid in treating psychological conditions. Patient condition are improved a lot as it is evidence-based digital healthcare technology. Digital therapeutics technology is effective and efficient in diagnosing conditions that are not diagnosed otherwise by the healthcare system such as chronic diseases, neurological disorders, and much more.
Drivers
Rising Chronic Diseases
The high incidence of chronic diseases along with rising demand for controlled healthcare facilities and treatment costs has boosted the demand for digital therapeutics. For instance, cardiovascular disease (CVD) is leading to the death of 17.3 million people per year, and this is expected to cross 23.6 million by 2022.
Launch of new products
A strong line of potential products that are expected to be launched during the forecast period also provide emerging opportunities in the future. For instance, potential products of pear therapeutics, clinical therapeutics products in phase III are Pear-011 (anxiety GAD), Pear-015 (depression MDD) which are used in the treatment of chronic insomnia and depression and CT-152 (major depressive disorder), CT-155 (schizophrenia) are used in the treatment of schizophrenia and depression.
Opportunities
Emerging Market Growth
Emerging countries such as India, China, and the Middle East present growth opportunities for digital therapeutics. Most emerging countries show high rates of the incidence of chronic disease. Developing countries like India and China lack government regulations for digital health solutions, which provide potential to healthcare professionals who cannot meet stringent standards set by FDA.
Global Digital Therapeutics Market Scope
The global digital therapeutics market is segmented on the basis of product type, sales channel and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Product Type
Software
Devices
Sales Channel
B2C
B2B
Application
Preventive Applications
Treatment/Care-related Applications
Digital Therapeutics Market Regional Analysis/Insights
The global digital therapeutics market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by product type, sales channel and application as referenced above.
The major countries covered in the global digital therapeutics market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the market due to rising focus on improvement and advancement of healthcare technologies. Asia-Pacific region have highest growth due to the increased investment in healthcare infrastructure alongwith rising prevalence of chronic diseases.
Highlights of TOC:
Chapter 1: Market overview
Chapter 2: Digital Therapeutics market analysis
Chapter 3: Regional analysis of the Induction Digital Therapeutics industry
Chapter 4: Market segmentation based on types and applications
Chapter 5: Revenue analysis based on types and applications
Chapter 6: Market share
Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape
Chapter 8: Drivers, Restraints, Challenges, and Opportunities
Chapter 9: Gross Margin and Price Analysis
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyse the Digital Therapeutics market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data, and forecast.
To understand the structure of Induction Digital Therapeutics market by identifying its various sub-segments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market
Focuses on the key Digital Therapeutics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyse the Induction Digital Therapeutics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Induction Digital Therapeutics sub-markets, with respect to key regions
To analyse competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the Induction Digital Therapeutics market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyse their growth strategies.
