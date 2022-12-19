Thoughtful Conversations with Veteran Spouse and Coauthor of 'Ever Vigilant Leadership and Legacy' Dr. Jennifer London
In my travels around the world, I have seen the value of America’s opportunities. It makes me appreciate how this American treasure has lasted so long. It’s a wonderful place.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Christmas and Hanukkah holiday season, Dr. Jennifer London, a thought leader, Veteran Spouse, speaker, and advocate for our military and veterans, shares her Christmas message in this new interview titled "Thoughtful Conversations," speaking to the "treasure and appreciation of America and what it has to offer."
— Dr. J. Phillip London
Dr. Jennifer London is the spouse of the late Dr. J. Phillip London, author of 'Ever Vigilant Leadership and Legacy by the Executive Chairman of CACI,' a United States Naval Academy graduate, Navy aviator, and a Fortune 500 Business Leader in the nation's defense industry. This influential read provides inspiration for our next generation of leaders.
Dr. Jennifer London speaks firsthand about her husband, their family, and the impact of her late husband's life and legacy. She highlights her husband's entrepreneurial spirit and leadership advice, which is relevant even today.
During this holiday season, she invites us to reflect on the words of her husband, who wrote in his book, "I feel very blessed and fortunate to live in this country. I will always be in awe of how a person can make it in the United States because of the individual freedom and in spite of all the barriers and impediments that one may face. In my travels around the world, I have seen the value of America’s opportunities. It makes me appreciate how this American treasure has lasted so long… and the danger in taking these things for granted. No wonder people from all over the world want to come here and live here. It’s a wonderful place.”
Dr. Jennifer London holds a PhD in psychology from the Ohio State University and postdoctoral education in marketing from the University of Pittsburgh School of Business. She has a diversified background in strategic planning, business development, executive hiring, development, and outplacement, as well as marketing and community relations. She is the President of her own consulting firm, where her work has included evaluating and developing potential customers nationwide for the development of new and expanded markets for companies ranging from private businesses to Fortune 100 corporations.
Dr. London has numerous professional publications to her credit, and was a co-author with Dr. J. Phillip London on his books Character: The Ultimate Success Factor and Profiles in Character: Sixteen Americans and the Traits That Defined Them. She was also a contributor to Dr. J. Phillip London’s book Our Good Name: A Company’s Fight to Defend Its Honor and Get the Truth Told about Abu Ghraib.
Many of Dr. London’s current activities focus on military and patriotic initiatives. Dr. London created and leads a major effort in educating and empowering Americans to be active citizens through greater understanding of our Nation’s early history, its founders, and the civic duties within the American experience through her National American History and Founders month initiative. (www.americanhistoryandfoundersmonth.com).
