Global Convenience, Mom And Pop Stores Market Growth Trajectory

As per The Business Research Company's "Convenience, Mom And Pop Stores Global Market Report 2022”, the global convenience, mom and pop stores market is predicted to reach a value of $1,015.21 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The convenience, mom and pop stores market is expected to grow to $1,454.98 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.4%. Convenience, mom-and-pop stores are adopting a robust and cohesive strategy for data analytics in management.

Key Trends In The Convenience, Mom And Pop Stores Market

Convenience and mom-and-pop stores are increasingly adopting the concept of unmanned convenience stores. The unmanned convenience store concept uses artificial intelligence and smartphone concepts to eliminate the use of service personnel or cashiers in the store. The unmanned convenience stores maintain a virtual cart for every customer that enters the stores, where the products are added and removed based on the customer’s actions. The deduction of the amount takes place when the customer scans the product using a smartphone. Following the trend, in 2019, an unmanned convenience store named "Aiquna" was launched in China. The store stocks food and daily necessities. Other unmanned convenience stores include Amazon Go, Alibaba's Hema, and Bingobox.

Overview Of The Convenience, Mom And Pop Stores Market

The convenience, mom and pop stores market consists of sales of goods and some services through convenience, mom and pop stores by entities (usually sole traders or partnerships but in some cases organizations) that provide the retail service of supplying food, toiletries, and other daily 'necessities' to their consumers through conveniently located small stores.

Convenience, Mom And Pop Stores Market Segments

• By Type: Convenience Stores, Mom And Pop Stores

• By Ownership: Retail Chain, Independent Retailer

• By Price Range: Premium, Mid-Range, Economy.

• By Geography: The global convenience, mom and pop stores market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Itochu Corp, Seven & i Holdings Co. Ltd., Auchan Holding SA, Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA, SPAR International, Magnit, Amazon.com Inc, Tesco PLC, Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores

Convenience, Mom And Pop Stores Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides in-depth convenience, mom and pop stores market research.

