Condensers Global Market Estimated To Grow At 15% Rate

As per The Business Research Company's "Condensers Global Market Report 2022”, the condensers market is predicted to reach a value of $97.31 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The condensers market is expected to grow to $130.09 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.5%. The growing demand for renewable energy generation is a major factor contributing to the growth of the condensers market.

Key Trends In The Condensers Market

The integration of AI in the air conditioner is shaping the condensers market. Major companies operating in the air conditioning sector are implementing AI technology to increase their performance. For instance, in April 2020, TCL Technology, a China-based electronics company introduced AI-powered ultra-inverter AC in India. The AI-powered ultra-inverter AC is equipped with an ultra-tropical compressor and has a gold titanium evaporator and condenser that can improve the performance and life of both the evaporator and the condenser.

Overview Of The Condensers Market

The condensers industry consists of sales of condensers and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce condensers which are used to condense gaseous substances into a liquid state through cooling. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Condensers Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product Type: New, Refurbished

• By Cooling Type: Air-Cooled, Evaporative, Water-Cooled

• By Application: Industrial, Commercial, Transportation

• By Geography: The condensers global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as ABB, Siemens AG, General Electric, Eaton Corporation, Voith Group, Fuji Electric, WEG, BRUSH Group, Mitsubishi Electric

