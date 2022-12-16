Motorcycle Market Size Worth USD 231.31 Billion by 2029, Growing a CAGR of 8.60% - Data Bridge Market Research
According to Data Bridge Market Research the Latest Research Report of Motorcycle Market Trends and Forecast to 2029NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Bridge Market Research has recently published the comprehensive business research on "Motorcycle Market" includes historic data, present market trends, future product environment, marketing strategies, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, emerging trends or opportunities, and the technical progress in the related industry. Motorcycle Market research report gives critical information about the market and business landscape. It suggests how the company is perceived by the target customers and clients that are desired to reach. The report helps understand how to connect with customers, how to stack up against the competition, and how to plan next steps. It plays an important role in the process of developing products and services, bringing them to the marketplace, and marketing them to consumers. For many businesses, Motorcycle Market report acts as a key component in developing marketing strategy by providing a fact-based foundation for estimating sales and profitability.
Global Motorcycle Market was valued at USD 119.55 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 231.31 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 8.60% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. Standard accounts for the largest motorcycle type segment in the respective market owing to the large consumer base especially in the Asia-Pacific region. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.
Motorcycle Market Analysis:
This Motorcycle Market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the Motorcycle market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.
Top Leading Key Players of Motorcycle Market:
Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Suzuki Motor Corporation (Japan)
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (India)
Eicher Motors Limited (India)
TVS Motor Company. (India)
H-D or its affiliates. (US)
Bajaj Auto Ltd. (India)
Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A (Italy)
Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan)
Triumph Motorcycles (UK)
BMW Group (Germany)
Lifan Technology (Group) Co., Ltd. (China)
KTM (Austria)
Polaris Inc. (US)
Why buy this report?
The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Motorcycle Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter’s 5 forces model.
The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.
Motorcycle Market Drivers:
Demand for Sports Bicycles
The rise in demand for sports bicycles due to increased use of bicycles in trekking and leisure activities is one of the major factors driving the growth of motorcycle market. An increase in the number of cycling events and biking expeditions to difficult terrains, including steep mountain ranges.
Consumer Inclination towards Electric bikes
The rise in consumer inclination towards electric or e-bikes accelerate the market growth. These bikes are widely adopted as they are smaller in size, provide health benefits and offers higher speed with lesser effort. The surge in requirement of motorcycles for various purposes such as daily transport, and adventure, among others drives the market further.
Popularity of Cycling Competitions
The rise in popularity of cycling competitions in sporting events further influence the market. The increase in these cycling competitions accelerate the scope of aftermarket tire sales due to the constant need for maintenance services.
Additionally, rapid urbanization, change in lifestyle, surge in investments and increased consumer spending positively impact the motorcycle market.
Opportunities:
Furthermore, incorporation of cutting-edge technologies to enhance safety, luxury, and comfort in motorcycles extends profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Also, emergence of anti-lock braking systems (ABS) will further escalate the growth of motorcycle market.
Restraints/Challenges faced by the Motorcycle Market:
On the other hand, increased risk of road accidents for motorcyclists is expected to obstruct market growth. The risk of death for motorcyclists is known to be 20 times than that of car occupants. High cost associated with sports bikes is projected to challenge the motorcycle market in the forecast period of 2022-2029.
Key Highlights of the Industry Report:
Assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Motorcycle market
Conclusive study about the growth of the market for forthcoming years
In-depth understanding of market-particular drivers, constraints
A complete picture of the competitive scenario of the Motorcycle market is depicted by this report.
It provides historical and forecasts revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to main geographies and their countries
It also provides a complete assessment of the future market and the changing market scenario.
Current and predictable size of the Motorcycle market from the perspective of both value and volume.
Global Motorcycle Market Segmentations:
Motorcycle Type:
Adventure
Cruiser
Mopeds
Sports
Standard
Touring
Engine Capacity:
Up to 150 CC
151-300 CC
301-500 CC
501-800 CC
801-1000 CC
1001-1600 CC
Above 1600 CC
Motorcycle Market Country Level Analysis
The motorcycle market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, motorcycle type and energy capacity.
The countries covered in the motorcycle market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).
North America dominates the motorcycle market because of the high disposable income and well-developed infrastructure within the region.
Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the increase in number of sports activities in the region.
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
Motorcycle Market Report Answers the Following Questions:
How much revenue will the Motorcycle market generate by the end of the forecast period?
Which market segment is expected to have the maximum market share?
What are the influencing factors and their impact on the Motorcycle market?
Which regions are currently contributing the maximum share of the overall Motorcycle market?
What indicators are likely to stimulate the Motorcycle market?
What are the main strategies of the major players in the Motorcycle market to expand their geographic presence?
What are the main advances in the Motorcycle market?
How do regulatory standards affect the Motorcycle market?
Table of Content
Introduction
Market Segmentation
Executive Summary
Premium Insights
Market Overview
Global Motorcycle Market, By Motorcycle Type
Global Motorcycle Market, By Engine Capacity
Global Motorcycle Market, By Region
Global Motorcycle Market, Company Landscape
SWOT Analysis
Company Profile
Questionnaire
Related Reports
