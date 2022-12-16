Global Building Material And Garden Equipment And Supplies Dealers Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Building Material And Garden Equipment And Supplies Dealers Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

Building Material And Garden Equipment And Supplies Dealers Global Market Report 2022 : Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Building Material And Garden Equipment And Supplies Dealers Global Market Report 2022”, the global building material and garden equipment and supplies dealers market size is predicted to reach a value of $1.42 trillion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The building material and garden equipment and supplies dealers market is expected to grow to $1.87 trillion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.1%. The building material and garden equipment and supplies dealers market is expected to benefit from steady economic growth forecasted for many developed and developing countries.

Building Material And Garden Equipment Supplies Dealers Market Key Trends

With rising awareness regarding environmental pollution, the demand for green building materials is increasing. Green building materials are sustainable, have a low carbon footprint, and help reduce exposure to toxic chemicals in residences and workplaces. These materials are moisture-resistant, energy-efficient, easy to maintain and create less production waste. As people become aware of polluting and hazardous construction materials, the industry accommodates organic architecture and biodegradable materials in the design of homes and commercial spaces. Consumers now demand safer products. For instance, American consumers are increasingly opting for sustainable building materials that are locally made, refurbished or remanufactured, and resilient to natural disasters.

Overview Of The Building Material And Garden Equipment And Supplies Dealers Market

The building material and garden equipment and supplies dealers market consists of sales of building materials and garden equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in retailing specialised lines of new building materials, such as lumber, fencing, glass, doors, plumbing fixtures and supplies, electrical supplies, prefabricated buildings and kits, and kitchen and bath cabinets and countertops to be installed. The entities in this market are also engaged in retailing garden equipment such as powered lawnmowers, lawn and garden tractors, and other home lawn and garden equipment, such as tillers, shredders, yard vacuums, and leaf blowers.

Building Material And Garden Equipment And Supplies Dealers Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

· Forecast period: Historical and Future

· By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

· By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

· By Type: Building Material and Supplies Dealers, Lawn and Garden Equipment and Supplies Stores

· By Ownership: Retail Chain, Independent Retailer

· By Type of Store: Exclusive Retailers/Showroom, Inclusive Retailers/Dealer Store



By Geography: The global building material and garden equipment and supplies dealers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as The home depot, Lowe's Companies Inc., Wesfarmers Ltd, Falabella S.A., Rewe Group, Steinhoff International Holdings N.V., Ace Hardware Corporation

