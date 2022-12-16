Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,471 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 323,077 in the last 365 days.

PhenixFIN Corporation Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PhenixFIN Corporation (NASDAQ: PFX) (the "Company"), a publicly traded business development company, today announced its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2022.

Highlights

  • Fourth quarter total investment income was $5.1 million; net investment income of $1.9 million
  • Net asset value (NAV) of $120.8 million, or $57.49 per share as of September 30, 2022, vs. $57.08 per share as of September 30, 2021
  • Secured a 3-year $50 million credit facility with Woodforest National Bank as lead lender (SOFR + 2.90%)
  • Notice of Redemption issued for the $22.5 million 6.125% unsecured notes due March 30, 2023
  • Repurchased 16.5% of shares outstanding in Fiscal Year 2022
  • Weighted average yield to maturity of 10.85% on yield-oriented investments
  • FlexFIN continues to grow with over $40 million allocated to the business

David Lorber, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated:

“We are pleased to announce the signing of a $50mm credit facility led by Woodforest National Bank which we believe further strengthens our balance sheet. With this increased liquidity we will be redeeming the $22.5 million 6.125% unsecured notes due March 30, 2023. This facility should also allow us to expand our investment activity to continue to grow. During the fourth quarter, the portfolio continued to perform given the market environment as we continued generating positive Net Investment Income driven by the deployment of cash balances, the rising interest rate environment, and the general stability in our portfolio. In addition, during our FY2022 we successfully took advantage of our trading discount to NAV through buying back 16.5% of our shares outstanding. Given the volatility of 2022, as we look forward, we are excited about opportunities in the markets to generate returns through both attractive yields and capital appreciation.”

The Company expects to hold an investor update call in early 2023. Details will be announced at a later date.

Selected Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, total investment income totaled $5.1 million, of which $5.0 million was attributable to portfolio interest and dividend income and $0.1 million was attributable to other income.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, total net expenses were $3.2 million and total net investment income was $1.9 million.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Company recorded a net realized loss of $10.3 million, due to the sale of Path Medical, a legacy investment, and net unrealized loss of $3.7 million, due largely to market volatility in various investments.

Portfolio and Investment Activities

As of September 30, 2022, the fair value of the Company's investment portfolio totaled $193.0 million and consisted of 44 portfolio companies.

As of September 30, 2022, the Company had 5 portfolio company investments on non-accrual status with a fair market value of $5.2 million.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

At September 30, 2022, the Company had $22.8 million in cash and cash equivalents and $57.5 million and $22.5 million outstanding in aggregate principal amount of its 5.25% unsecured notes due 2028 and 6.125% unsecured notes due 2023, respectively.

ABOUT PHENIXFIN CORPORATION

PhenixFIN Corporation is a non-diversified, internally managed closed-end management investment company incorporated in Delaware that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. We completed our initial public offering and commenced operations on January 20, 2011. The Company has elected, and intends to qualify annually, to be treated, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. Effective January 1, 2021, the Company operates under an internalized management structure.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT AND OTHER DISCLOSURES

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect current views with respect to future events and financial performance, and the Company may make related oral forward-looking statements on or following the date hereof. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Certain factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements, including among other things, PhenixFIN’s ability to deliver value to shareholders, increase investment activity, grow the Company, increase net investment income, reduce operating expenses, implement its investment objective, capitalize on investment opportunities, grow its net asset value and perform well in the prevailing market environment, FlexFIN’s ability to perform effectively and generate attractive returns and other factors that are enumerated in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. PhenixFIN Corporation disclaims and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this press release.

Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. The press release contains unaudited financial results. For ease of review, we have excluded the word "approximately" when rounding the results. This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell shares of PhenixFIN Corporation’s common stock. There can be no assurance that PhenixFIN Corporation will achieve its investment objective. 

For PhenixFIN investor relations, please call 212-859-0390. For media inquiries, please contact info@phenixfc.com.



PHENIXFIN CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities

    September 30,
2022 		    September 30,
2021 		 
Assets:            
Investments at fair value            
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (amortized cost of $147,378,917 and $92,214,167, respectively)   $ 122,616,275     $ 84,152,678  
Affiliated investments (amortized cost of $30,585,884 and $75,963,427, respectively)     12,314,192       57,595,245  
Controlled investments (amortized cost of $85,483,093 and $39,490,097, respectively)     58,026,182       9,891,860  
Total Investments at fair value     192,956,649       151,639,783  
Cash and cash equivalents     22,768,066       69,433,256  
Receivables:                
Fees receivable     -       1,872,700  
Interest receivable     727,576       371,576  
Prepaid share repurchase     489,156       -  
Due from affiliates     271,962       -  
Dividends receivable     269,330       81,211  
Paydown receivable     112,500       292,015  
Other receivable     36,992       -  
Other assets     1,242,677       1,401,746  
Total Assets   $ 218,874,908     $ 225,092,287  
                 
Liabilities:                
Notes payable (net of debt issuance costs of $2,059,164 and $412,795, respectively)   $ 77,962,636     $ 77,434,005  
Due to broker     16,550,000       1,586,000  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses     2,040,277       1,416,524  
Due to affiliate     -       280,323  
Administrator expenses payable     74,911       67,920  
Interest and fees payable     503,125       -  
Deferred revenue     325,602       -  
Other liabilities     572,949       613,534  
Total Liabilities     98,029,500       81,398,306  
                 
Commitments and Contingencies                
                 
Net Assets:                
Common Shares, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 2,723,709 shares issued;
2,102,129 and 2,517,221 common shares outstanding, respectively		    
2,102		      
2,517		  
Capital in excess of par value     675,401,802       688,866,642  
Total distributable earnings (loss)     (554,558,496 )     (545,175,178 )
Total Net Assets     120,845,408       143,693,981  
Total Liabilities and Net Assets   $ 218,874,908     $ 225,092,287  
                 
Net Asset Value Per Common Share   $ 57.49     $ 57.08  



PHENIXFIN CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Operations

    For the Years Ended September 30  
    2022     2021     2020  
                   
Interest Income:                  
Interest from investments                  
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments:                  
Cash   $ 5,207,850     $ 5,974,807     $ 9,137,394  
Payment in-kind     444,741       609,964       863,744  
Affiliated investments:                        
Cash     639,733       1,099,809       1,182,294  
Payment in-kind     374,981       327,804       2,425,557  
Controlled investments:                        
Cash     2,489,381       75,000       84,505  
Payment in-kind     -       -       500,767  
Total interest income     9,156,686       8,087,384       14,194,261  
Dividend income     5,503,425       21,564,348       6,256,250  
Interest from cash and cash equivalents     139,942       10,402       378,077  
Fee income     420,279       2,566,519       692,988  
Other income     323,828       78,204       -  
Total Investment Income     15,544,160       32,306,857       21,521,576  
                         
Expenses:                        
Base management fees     -       1,146,403       6,358,750  
Interest and financing expenses     5,113,105       5,800,100       14,935,017  
Salaries and benefits     2,952,106       1,993,277       -  
General and administrative expenses     1,103,125       1,012,147       3,285,259  
Directors fees     712,000       1,039,717       1,451,077  
Insurance expenses     590,178       1,619,536       1,463,391  
Administrator expenses     301,281       612,983       2,226,831  
Professional fees, net     1,340,828       559,975       (4,768,050 )
Expenses before expense support reimbursement     12,112,623       13,784,138       24,952,275  
Expense support reimbursement     -       -       (710,294 )
Total expenses net of expense support reimbursement     12,112,623       13,784,138       24,241,981  
Net Investment Income (Loss)     3,431,537       18,522,719       (2,720,405 )
                         
Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments                        
Net realized gains (losses):                        
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments     810,240       7,747,672       (9,973,416 )
Affiliated investments     4,408,961       (10,088,405 )     (928,990 )
Controlled investments     1,850       (40,144,795 )     (39,076,425 )
Total net realized gains (losses)     5,221,051       (42,485,528 )     (49,978,831 )
Net change in unrealized gains (losses):                        
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments     (16,701,153 )     (5,022,484 )     9,898,237  
Affiliated investments     96,490       (10,342,450 )     2,648,353  
Controlled investments     2,141,326       40,728,006       (23,178,993 )
Total net change in unrealized gains (losses)     (14,463,337 )     25,363,072       (10,632,403 )
Loss on extinguishment of debt     (296,197 )     (122,355 )     (2,481,374 )
Total realized and unrealized gains (losses)     (9,538,483 )     (17,244,811 )     (63,092,608 )
                         
Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations   $ (6,106,946 )   $ 1,277,908     $ (65,813,013 )
                         
Weighted average basic and diluted earnings per common share   $ (2.63 )   $ 0.48     $ (24.16 )
Weighted average basic and diluted net investment income (loss) per common share   $ 1.48     $ 6.92     $ (1.00 )
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted     2,323,601       2,677,891       2,723,709  
Dividends declared per common share   $ 0.12     $ -     $ -  


You just read:

PhenixFIN Corporation Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.