Wireless Brain Sensors Market Is Predicted to Reach USD 1.6 Billion by 2031, Claims Allied Market Research

Significant breakthrough advancements and growing prevalence of traumatic brain injuries drive the growth of the global wireless brain sensors market. By product type, the EEG devices segment accounted for the major share in 2021. By region, on the othe hand, LAMEA would cite the fastest CAGR by 2031.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global wireless brain sensors market was estimated at $677.8 million in 2021 and is expected to hit $1.6 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 9.0% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $677.8 Million Market Size in 2031 $1.6 Billion CAGR 9.0% No. of Pages in Report 250 Segments Covered Product Type, Application, End-user, and Region. Drivers Significant breakthrough advancements Growing prevalence of traumatic brain injuries Restraints Certain health-related concerns High cost of utilizing wireless brain sensors Opportunities Rising R&D expenditures

Covid-19 scenario-

Government bodies, across the world, declared complete lockdown, travel restrictions and a temporary ban on export & import of good and services to contain the spread of corona virus. This, in turn, hampered the supply and demand chain of wireless brain sensors in the global market.

The manufacturers had to either lessen their production capacity or shut down the units due to lack of components and labor.

However, the market has now got back on track.

The global wireless brain sensors market is analyzed across product type, application, end-user, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

By product type, the EEG devices segment held more than one-third of the global wireless brain sensors market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The MEG devices segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 10.1% throughout the forecast period. The sleep monitoring devices segment is also assessed through the study.

By application, the others segment held nearly three-fourths of the global wireless brain sensors market share in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The Alzheimer's disease segment, simultaneously, would cite the fastest CAGR of 12.3% throughout the forecast period. The traumatic brain injury, epilepsy, and sleep disorders segments are also analyzed in the report.

By end-user, the research and academic institute segment contributed to nearly two-fifths of the global market share in 2021, and is projected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The others segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period. The hospitals and homecare settings segments are also assessed through the study.

Based on region, the market across North America generated nearly two-fifths of the global wireless brain sensors market share in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. LAMEA, simultaneously, would portray the fastest CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. The other provinces analyzed through the report include Asia-Pacific and Europe.

The key market players analyzed in the global wireless brain sensors market report include Emotiv, Inc., Brain Scientific, Advanced Brain Monitoring, Masimo Corporation, Neuronetrix Solutions, LLC, Quantum Sensors, the brain resource company, Neurosky, Inc., and neuroelectrics.

These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.

