AMERICAN DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS CORPORATION (OTC: ADHC) REACHES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CANNABIS INNOVATOR AND AMAZON VENDOR ROLLS CHOICE™

ADHC COMPLETES FIRST IN A SERIES OF ACQUISITION AS COMPANY LOOKS TO 2023 AS A TIME FOR MAJOR PROGRESS

/EIN News/ -- Del Mar, CA, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Diversified Holdings Corporation (OTC: ADHC) announced today that it has reached an agreement to acquire ROLLS CHOICE™, a southern California based cannabis firm.

The agreement provides for ADHC to acquire ROLLS CHOICE™ as a wholly owned subsidiary, and provide additional funding to ROLLS CHOICE™ for inventory and marketing.

Shareholders, customers and other interested parties can find product offerings by searching AMAZON under these UPC codes or clicking this link: https://tinyurl.com/yc2y543uUPC codes B0B1BTNW4Q and B0B2R3D2TS

Amazon.com: Rolls Choice™Adhesive Pen (25, 1ml): Arts, Crafts & Sewing

ROLLS CHOICE™ has a pending trademark with the USPTO under the application number 972978083.

"I am very excited about joining ADHC. The company provides a perfect match for growing the Cannabis Adhesive Glue Pen Product line, as well as the many other products I have under development, " commented Allen Staines, of ROLLS CHOICE™.

"This deal is the first of a series of acquisitions we are reviewing. Rolls Choice™ is getting some major attention from Cannabis innovators, and we are looking for major celebrity endorsements from household names, commented ADHC management. "More significant developments are on the horizon. Major share reduction, new management, new business initiatives and furthering our acquisition plans are all progressing as we look toward a prosperous 2023," concluded ADHC.

SOCIAL MEDIA STRATEGY:

ROLLS CHOICE™ has over 80,000 social media followers which will be introduced to ADHC social media platforms on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok. This relationship will establish a very strong presence providing brand awareness to potential customers and shareholders as the Universal Wellness/Rolls Choice business relationship develops and revenues grow.

ABOUT ROLLS CHOICE™

Website: www.Rollsschoiceadhesive.com

Email: rollschoicerepresentative619@gmail.com

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/rollschoice

Instagram: https://www.instagram/rollschoicadhesivepen

Tel: 619-678-6657

Rolls Choice™ is a Southern California based manufacturer, distributer and ecommerce company selling an all-natural Adhesive Glue and application device. The Pens come in 1 ml, 2 ml and 100 pen packs. Rolls Choice™ has significant brand awareness in the cannabis industry and boasts over 80,000 followers on Twitter and Instagram. Over 12,000 adhesive pens have been manufactured and sold. The adhesive is made of Food Grade Premium ingredients. Rolls Choice Adhesive Pen is Flavorless, Colorless, Tasteless and Stainless. It is used to seal cannabis and tobacco rolled products including blunts, joints, cigars and hand rolled cigarettes in a sterile manner allowing for long lasting adhesive qualities. The proprietary brush tip pen is recommended for precision. RC sells direct to smoke shops, dispensaries and direct to consumers through its e-commerce site. Through the companies multi year history sales over 12,000 adhesive pens and been manufactured and sold by Rolls Choice. see (USPTO ROLLS CHOICE 97278083).

In addition to the adhesive pen, RC has numerous other cannabis related products being developed that will be introduced as a result of this Acquisition agreement.

ABOUT (OTC: ADHC)

American Diversified Holdings Corporation (OTC: ADHC) is a publicly traded holding company trading under the ticker symbol (OTC: ADHC).

Investor Contact:

EMAIL: ErnestRemo@san.rr.com

Tel: 858-405-7168

TWITTER: @ADHCManagement . This Twitter page is the only official Twitter page for ADHC.

