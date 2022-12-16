Global Automotive Pumps Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Automotive Pumps Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

Automotive Pumps Global Market Report 2022 : Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Automotive Pumps Global Market Report 2022”, the automotive pumps market share is predicted to reach a value of $19.76 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.25%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The automotive pumps market is expected to reach $24.34 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.35%. The rising electrification of vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the automotive pumps market.

Key Trends In The Automotive Pumps Market

The growing adoption of new technologies is a key trend gaining popularity in the automotive pumps market. New technologies such as gasoline turbochargers, gasoline direct injection, and automatic transmission enable efficient circulation of oil in all parts of an automobile to create lucrative opportunities for manufacturers of automotive pumps. For instance, in February 2019, Robert Bosch GmbH, a Germany-based manufacturer of auto parts, launched an electric coolant pump, ECP 160. The ECP 160 is designed to replace mechanical pumps in combustion engines and can operate in other applications, such as electric motors, batteries, or inverter cooling. It has a sturdy design that is suitable for engine mounting due to its high temperature resistance (up to 140 °C) and high vibration resistance.

Overview Of The Automotive Pumps Market

The automotive pumps market consists of sales of automotive pumps by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that are used in vehicles to transmit fluids (liquid or gas) by lowering or raising the pressure on the fluids to improve vehicle performance and fuel efficiency. Automotive pumps function by lifting, compressing, or transferring fluids around the vehicle's operating system by using mechanical force or electric energy from a motor.

Automotive Pumps Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

· Forecast period: Historical and Future

· By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

· By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

· By Pump Type: Automotive Fuel Injection Pumps, Automotive Fuel Supply Pumps, Automotive Engine Oil Pumps, Automotive Transmission Oil Pumps, Automotive Coolant Pumps, Automotive Steering Pumps, Automotive Vacuum Pumps, Automotive Windshield Washer Pumps

· By Electric Vehicle Type: BEV, FCEV, HEV, PHEV

· By Technology Type: Electric Automotive Pumps, Mechanical Automotive Pumps

· By Sales Channel: OEM, Aftermarket

· By Geography: The global automotive pumps market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Aisin Seiki, Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Johnson Electric, KSPG AG, ZF, Continental AG, Concentric AB, HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co., Seiki Co. Ltd, Valeo, Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd., JTEKT Corporation, Magneti Marelli S.p.A, Pricol Ltd

