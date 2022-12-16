With 14.90% CAGR, Data Center Cooling Market Size to Surpass Around USD 41,963.69 million by 2029
Data Bridge Market Research offers comprehensive insights and detailed research on the Data Center Cooling Market - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Bridge Market Research has recently published a Report, titled, "Data Center Cooling Market" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. Data Center Cooling Market report recognizes and analyses the emerging trends along with major driving factors, challenges and opportunities in the market for Data Center Cooling industry. Few of the major industry insights of the Data Center Cooling report can be listed as; distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints, major market players involved like Data Center Cooling industry, detailed analysis of the market segmentation and competitive analysis. To perform competitive analysis, a number of strategies of the major players in the market have been referred that include new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others which lead to a rise of their footprints in the market.
Global Data Center Cooling Market was valued at USD 12,072.88 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 41,963.69 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 14.90% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. “Installation and Deployment” accounts for the largest service sector owing to the high demand from small and medium enterprises (SMEs) as well as large organizations.
Global Data Center Cooling Market Analysis:
This data center cooling market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on data center cooling market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.
Some of the major players operating in the data center cooling market are:
* Schneider Electric (France)
* Vertiv Group Corp. (US)
* STULZ GMBH (Germany)
* Eaton (US)
* FUJITSU (Japan)
* Rittal GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
* Daikin Applied (US)
* Black Box Corporation (US)
* ALFA LAVAL (Sweden)
* Nortek Air Solutions, LLC (US)
* Airedale Air Conditioning (UK)
* 3M (US)
* Coolcentric (US)
* Delta Power Solutions (India)
* EcoCooling (UK)
Recent Developments:
* Vertiv Holdings Co. launched Vertiv VRC-S, in September’2020. The technology is a rack integrated with infrastructure support equipment. A rack power distribution unit (rPDU), Vertiv VRC self-contained rack cooling system and a rack power distribution unit (rPDU) is incorporated in the product, and encloses standard-sized IT rack.
* Asetek collaborated with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) in July’2020. The collaboration aims to deliver its premium data center liquid cooling solutions in HPE Apollo Systems. These systems are density-optimized and high-performing system for targeting Artificial Intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC) needs.
Data Center Cooling Market Drivers:
* Energy Consumption in the Data Centers
The increase in the consumption in the data centers acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of data center cooling market. Data center owners are addressing the cost issue created by the high energy consumption by deploying effective and economical cooling solutions.
* Construction of Hyperscale Data Centers
The rise in the construction of hyperscale data centers across the globe with the purpose of storing massive amounts of data accelerate the market growth. An increase in consumer data among leading cloud service providers escalating the demand for hyperscale data centers.
* Government Initiatives
The surge in government initiatives in the form of huge investments and funds to reduce carbon footprints from high-power density facilities further influence the market. A high investment in innovative data center cooling technologies is being witnessed by companies operators for maintaining ideal and efficient operating conditions.
Opportunities:
Furthermore, emergence of liquid cooling technology and requirement for modular data center cooling approach extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Also, innovative cooling techniques will further expand the market.
Key Highlights of the Industry Report:
* Assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Data Center Cooling market
* Conclusive study about the growth of the market for forthcoming years
* In-depth understanding of market-particular drivers, constraints
* A complete picture of the competitive scenario of the Data Center Cooling market is depicted by this report.
* It provides historical and forecasts revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to main geographies and their countries
* It also provides a complete assessment of the future market and the changing market scenario.
* Current and predictable size of the Data Center Cooling market from the perspective of both value and volume.
Global Data Center Cooling Market Segmentations:
Type:
* Enterprise Data Center
* Edge Data Center
Solutions:
* Air Conditioning
* Chilling Units
* Cooling Towers
* Economizer System
* Liquid Cooling System
* Computer Room Air Conditioning (CRAC)
* Computer Room Air Handler CRAH) Control Units
* Others
Service:
* Consulting and Training
* Installation and Deployment
* Maintenance And Support
Cooling Type:
* Room Based Cooling
* Rack Based Cooling
* Row Based Cooling
Organization Size:
* Large Organization
* Small And Medium Organization
Data Center Cooling Market Country Level Analysis
The countries covered in the data center cooling market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA).
North America dominates the data center cooling market because of the technological advancements and recent developments within the region.
Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 because of the rise in internet penetration and increase in number of smartphones in the region.
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
Data Center Cooling Market Report Answers the Following Questions:
* How much revenue will the Data Center Cooling market generate by the end of the forecast period?
* Which market segment is expected to have the maximum market share?
* What are the influencing factors and their impact on the Data Center Cooling market?
* Which regions are currently contributing the maximum share of the overall Data Center Cooling market?
* What indicators are likely to stimulate the Data Center Cooling market?
* What are the main strategies of the major players in the Data Center Cooling market to expand their geographic presence?
* What are the main advances in the Data Center Cooling market?
* How do regulatory standards affect the Data Center Cooling market?
