$6.39 Bn, Employment Screening Services Market Share to Reach 5.5% of CAGR by 2028 – Global Growth Report by The Insight Partners

The global employment screening services market growth is fuelled by introduction of big data, increase in the mobile workforce & job immigrants owing to globalization and increase in continuous screening processes among organizations.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study “ Employment Screening Services Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Global Forecasts to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Services (Background Check, Verification, and Medical & Drug Testing), End-Use Industry (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Government Agencies, Travel & Hospitality, Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, and Others), and Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprise); and Geography”, The global employment screening services market size was valued at USD 4.19 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 6.39 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2021–2028.





Download Sample PDF Brochure of Employment Screening Services Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000748





Global Employment Screening Services Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Market Size Value in USD 4.19 Billion in 2020 Market Size Value by USD 6.39 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 5.5% from 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 231 No. of Tables 137 No. of Charts & Figures 89 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Services, End-Use Industry, Organization Size, and Geography Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America Country scope US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Global Employment Screening Services Market Analysis: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

A few key players operating in the global employment screening services market and profiled in the market study are Pinkerton Corporate Risk Management, HireRight, LLC, A-Check America, Inc., Verity Screening Solutions, Capita, Triton, DataFlow Group, Sterling Talent Solutions, First Advantage, Accurate Background, AuthBridge, Insperity, and GoodHire.

Players operating in the employment screening services market are mainly focused on the development of advanced and efficient products.

In 2020, Accurate Background, LLC, a leading provider of compliant background checks, substance and health screening, and Form I-9 verifications, reported that it has added new services to its COVID-19 Program to assist businesses in hiring and thriving during the pandemic.

In 2021, Insperity, Inc., a leading provider of human resources and business efficiency solutions for America's best companies, announced a digital transformation partnership with Salesforce, a global leader in CRM.





Inquiry Before Purchase: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPTE100000748





COVID-19 Impact on Global Employment Screening Services Market Growth:

The consequent economic downturn, due to COVID-19 outbreak pandemic, has led to the rise in number of jobless candidates across the globe. For instance, in the US, the number of jobless candidates reached 20.5 million in May 2020 from 6.2 million in February 2020. As a result, in 2020, the rate of unemployment was increased from 3.8% in February to 13.0% in May in the US. The rise in unemployment rate continued in April 2020 as well with 14.4%. However, post Q3 of 2020, the number of COVID-19 cases in the US started to fall, which is triggering the gradual normalization of economic activities in the country. This resulted in the rise in demand for products and services across the region. Moreover, with the improved vaccine distribution and administration drives, the US witnessed a more than expected increase in job openings in February 2021. According to a data released by the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS), the number of job openings rose to 7.4 million in March 2021 from 7.1 million in February 2021. Nonetheless, the labor market has a long way to go before resuming its late-2019 status. The US hiring rate increased to 4% in February 2021 from 3.8% in February 2020 Thus, despite the steep decline in the first two quarters of 2020, the employment screening services market in North America started experiencing substantial growth as the economy of region started reviving back to normal, leading to the acceleration of hiring processes across industries.

The global employment screening services market is segmented into five major regions—North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM).





Speak to Research Expert: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPTE100000748





Global Employment Screening Services Market – Demand Drivers:

Demand for time efficient selection systems owing to rising number of job applicants is boosting the employment screening services market growth. The 21st century has witnessed a huge influx of population in the urban cities of developed and developing economies in search of a better life. Higher living standards, higher job opportunities, and access to modern amenities and services are a few major factors that have contributed to the migration of rural population to the urban areas across the world. Thus, there was a rise in disposable incomes of consumers. According to the World Bank, today, over 50% of the population lives in urban areas worldwide. By 2045, the world's urban population would increase by 1.5 times and reach 6 billion. As urbanization has increased and will continue to grow in the coming years, the need for the job creation in urban areas would also grow at full throttle. A competitive region enables its industries and firms to create job opportunities, raise productivity, and increase incomes of citizens.

Furthermore, the number of applicants applying for a job in any organization has increased to very high numbers. Selecting the most suitable candidate for a particular profile has become more tedious, and the conventional methods of conducting interviews for job screening are time consuming and inefficient. Thus, the demand for efficient and quicker employee screening systems is increasing by end-use organizations.





Quickly Purchase Premium Copy of Employment Screening Services Market Growth Report (2021-2028) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000748





The employment screening services market is segmented on the basis of services, end-use industry, organization size, and geography. Based on services, the market is segmented into background check, verification, and medical & drug testing. The verification segment held the largest market share in 2020. Based on end-use industry, the employment screening services market is segmented into IT & telecom, BFSI, government agencies, travel & hospitality, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, and others. The manufacturing segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Geographically, the global employment screening services market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). In 2020, North America accounted for the significant share in the global market.









Browse Other Reports:

Pre-Employment Assessment Tools Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Deployment Type (Web-based, Cloud-based); Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises) and Geography

Pre-Employment Testing Software Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Test Type (Cognitive, Personality, Knowledge, Performance, Company Fit, Others); Hiring Level (Executive, Entry Level, Professional, Others); Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud); Industry (BFSI, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, Government, Others) and Geography

Background Check Services Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Type (Credit Check, Criminal Record Check, Others); End-user (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Government Agencies, Travel and Hospitality, Healthcare, Others) and Geography

Background Check Software Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Component (Solution, Services); Deployment Type (Cloud, On-premises); End-user (Government Agencies, BFSI, IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Others) and Geography

Corporate Assessment Services Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecast by Product (Cognitive, Personality, Knowledge, Performance, Company Fit, Others); Application (Campus Recruitment, Entrance Assessment Services, Recruitment & Promotion Assessment Services, and Certification Assessment Services); Hiring Phase (Pre-Hire, and Post-Hire); Hiring Level (Executive, Entry Level, Professional, and Others)

Identity Verification Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Component (Solution and Services); Deployment (On-Premise and Cloud); Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises) and Industry Vertical (BFSI, Government & Defense, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Retail, and Others) and Geography

Video Interviewing Software Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Web-Based and Mobile Apps), Enterprise Size [Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and Large Enterprise], and Industry (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Manufacturing, and Others)

Exit Interview Software Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Subscription (One Time Subscription, Monthly Subscription, Yearly Subscription); Components (Software, Services); Organization Size (SMEs, Large Organizations); End-User Industry (BFSI, Healthcare, IT Industry, Real Estate, Education, Others) and Geography

Interview Scheduling Software Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Deployment (On Premises, Cloud-based); Enterprise Size (Small and Medium Enterprise (SMEs), Large Enterprise) and Geography

Exit Interview Management Software Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Deployment Type (Cloud, Web-Based); Enterprise Size (Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises); End-user (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Government, Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Others) and Geography









About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us: