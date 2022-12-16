Global Automotive Airbags Silicone Market Growth Trajectory

Automotive Airbags Silicone Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

Automotive Airbags Silicone Global Market Report 2022 : Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Automotive Airbags Silicone Global Market Report 2022”, the automotive airbags silicone market share is predicted to reach a value of $235.89 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many every markets across the globe. The automotive airbags silicone market is expected to reach $517.09 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 21.7%. Airbags are made mandatory in front seats for vehicles and this factor is expected to drive the automotive airbag silicone industry during the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Automotive Airbags Silicone Market

Innovative airbag design with silicone rubber fabric coatings and seam sealants is an emerging trend in the automotive airbags silicone market. Silicone rubber fabric coatings and seam sealants help airbag design integrity to enhance occupant impact protection and safety. For instance, Dow’s SILASTIC™ silicone engineered elastomers are proven, effective solutions for advanced airbag design. This innovative product meets industry and regulatory requirements for use on cut-and-sewn, seam-sealed (CSSS) airbags and one-piece-woven (OPW) airbags. It can be included in side curtain airbags, front-centre airbags, knee-bolster airbags, frontal airbags (driver and passenger) and side airbags.

Overview Of The Automotive Airbags Silicone Market

The automotive airbags silicone market consists of sales of automotive airbag silicone and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships that manufacture automotive airbag silicone. Automotive airbags contain silicone which offers various properties such as thermal resistance, slip, and protection. If there is a car crash then airbags create heat and passengers in the car risk getting burnt, therefore applying a thin layer of silicone to the airbag will help protect the fabric from heat and prevent burn to passengers. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Automotive Airbags Silicone Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

· Forecast period: Historical and Future

· By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

· By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

· By Airbag Type: Cut-and-Sewn Seam-Sealed (CSSS), One-Piece-Woven (OPW)

· By Airbag Position: Front, Knee, Curtain/Side, Others

· By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, LCV, HCV

· By Geography: The global automotive airbags silicone market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market

Major market players such as Dow, Elkem Silicones, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Wacker Chemie AG, TORAY Industries, Toyobo, Zodiac

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Automotive Airbags Silicone Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides automotive airbags silicone market analysis and in-depth automotive airbags silicone market research.

