Population Health Management (PHM) Market Size Expected to Reach USD 103.76 Bn with 19.53% Huge CAGR by Forecast 2029
Population Health Management (PHM) Market is segmented on the basis of platform, component and end-userPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Being a proficient and comprehensive, “Population Health Management (PHM) Market” survey report puts a light on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments, possible sales volume, and geographical analysis. This market research report contains thorough analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market. A numerous markets, marketing strategies, trends, future products and rising opportunities are taken into consideration while studying market and preparing this report. The chief areas covered in the wide ranging Population Health Management (PHM) market report include market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and research methodology.
The population health management (PHM) market is estimated to increase rapidly over the forecast period. Because of the complexity of care delivery and payment mechanisms, the demand for population health services that combine numerous capabilities is growing. Clinical, financial, and operational data can be processed through population health management (PHM) solutions, which can help enhance efficiency and patient care. Medical reimbursement is changing as a result of the increased emphasis on value-based payment (VBP) and Accountable Care Organizations in the health management program (ACOs). Furthermore, ACOs' greater embrace of population health solutions is due to the simplicity provided by value-based payment models.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the population health management (PHM) market was valued at USD 24.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 103.76 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 19.53 % during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
Download Sample PDF of the Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-population-health-management-phm-market
To succeed in this swiftly changing market place, businesses must take up an all-inclusive Population Health Management (PHM) Market analysis report solution. This market report looks over the market with respect to general market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, development, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players. The data and information included in this business report not only aids business make data-driven decisions but also assures maximum return on investment (ROI). A range of steps are used while generating Population Health Management (PHM) Market document by taking the inputs from a dedicated team of researchers, analysts and forecasters.
Segmentation:
The population health management (PHM) market is segmented on the basis of platform, component and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Platform
Cloud-Based
On-Premise
On the basis of platform, the population health management (PHM) market is segmented into cloud-based and on premise.
Component
Software
Services
Based on component, the population health management (PHM) market is segmented into software and services. Services have been further segmented into post-sale and maintenance services, consulting services, training and education services and implementation services.
End User
Healthcare Providers
Healthcare Payers
Others
The population health management (PHM) market is also segmented on the basis of end-user into healthcare providers, healthcare payers and others.
Fundamental Aim of Population Health Management (PHM) Market Report
In the Population Health Management (PHM) market, every company has goals, but this report focus in on the most important ones, allowing you to gain insight into the competition, the future of the market, potential new products, and other useful information that can boost your sales significantly.
Factors influencing the Population Health Management (PHM) market size and growth rate.
Major alterations to the Population Health Management (PHM) Market in the near future.
Notable Market rivals around the world.
The Population Health Management (PHM) Market's Future Scope and Product Outlook
Future-promising emerging markets.
The Market Presents Difficult Challenges and Threats.
Sales data and profiles of the world's leading Population Health Management (PHM) manufacturers
Access Full Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-population-health-management-phm-market
What benefits does DBM research study is going to provide?
Latest industry influencing trends and development scenario
Open up New Markets
To Seize powerful market opportunities
Key decision in planning and to further expand market share
Identify Key Business Segments, Market proposition & Gap Analysis
Assisting in allocating marketing investments
Key Market Players:
McKesson Corporation (US)
ZeOmega (USA)
Verisk Analytics, Inc (US)
Forward Health Group, Inc (US)
Health Catalyst (US)
Athena health, Inc (US)
Cerner Corporation (US)
Medecision (US)
Xerox Corporation (US)
Allscripts Healthcare, LLC (US)
Fonemed (Canada)
Well Centive, Inc. (US)
General Electric Company (US)
HealthBI (US)
NXGN Management, LLC (US)
Optum Inc. (US)
i2i Population Health (US)
Conifer Health Solutions, LLC (US)
IBM (US)
Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)
Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Germany)
Arthrex (US)
Attractions of The Population Health Management (PHM) Market Report: -
Latest market dynamics, development trends and growth opportunities are presented along with industry barriers, developmental threats and risk factors
The forecast Population Health Management (PHM) Market data will help in the feasibility analysis, market size estimation and development
The report serves as a complete guide which micro monitors all vital Population Health Management (PHM) Market
A concise market view will provide ease of understanding.
Nut Oil Market Competitive market view will help the players in making a right move
Key Questions Answered
What impact does COVID-19 have made on Global Population Health Management (PHM) Market Growth & Sizing?
Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Population Health Management (PHM) Market?
What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Population Health Management (PHM) Market?
What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Population Health Management (PHM) Market?
What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Browse More Info @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-population-health-management-phm-market
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment
Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
Table of Content:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of The Report
Part 03: Population Health Management (PHM) Market Landscape
Part 04: Population Health Management (PHM) Market Size
Part 05: Population Health Management (PHM) Market Segmentation By Product
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Customer Landscape
Part 08: Geographic Landscape
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers and Challenges
Part 11: Market Trends
Part 12: Vendor Landscape
Part 13: Vendor Analysis
New Business Strategies, Challenges & Policies are mentioned in Table of Content, Request TOC @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-population-health-management-phm-market
More Trending Reports:
Medical Holography Market, By Product (Holographic Displays, Holography Microscopes, Holographic Prints, Holography Software, and Holoscopes), Application (Medical Imaging, Opthalmology, Dentistry, Urology, Orthopedics, and Medical Education, and Biomedical Research, Others)
https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-medical-holography-market
Healthcare Enterprise Content Management Market, By Traditional Solution (Document Management, Document Imaging and Capture, Web Content Management, Records Management, Document Collaboration, Digital Rights Management, Content Analytics, Rich Media Management, Advanced Case Management, Document Output Management and Workflow Management)
https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-healthcare-enterprise-content-management-market
Weight Management Market, By Type (Equipment, Services, Supplement), Diet (Meals, Beverages, Nutraceuticals), Equipment (Fitness Equipment, Surgical Equipment), Application (Weight Maintenance, Body Shaping, Sports Injuries, Aesthetic Procedures, Chronic Wound Management, Others), Distribution Channel (Multi-Level Marketing, Large Retail, Small Retail, Health and Beauty Stores, Online, Others)
https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-weight-management-market
sure Monitoring Devices Market, By Product (Blood Pressure Monitors, Pulmonary Pressure Monitors, Intraocular Pressure Monitors, Intracranial Pressure Monitors), Procedure (Invasive Monitoring Devices, Non-invasive Monitoring Devices), Application (Respiratory Disorders, Glaucoma, Cardiac Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Dialysis, Others)
https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-pressure-monitoring-devices-market+
About Us:
An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!
Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with an unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market.
Data Bridge Market Research provides appropriate solutions to complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.
Sopan
Data Bridge Market Research
+1 888-387-2818
email us here