The direct selling establishments market share is predicted to reach a value of $460 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The direct selling establishments global market is expected to decline from $450.16 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of -0.5%. The need for additional income opportunities in developing and underdeveloped countries has been a driving factor in the direct selling establishments market.

Key Trends In The Direct Selling Establishments Market

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the direct selling business is an emerging trend shaping the direct selling establishment market. AI in the direct selling business is used to collect and analyse data about the customer, deliver highly intelligent automated customer service, and also help predict the re-stocking volume for product inventories. For example, AI helps in personalised email marketing, which is helpful for product recommendations and drip campaigns using the past behavioural data of the user. Chatbots are available at all hours and help in generating new leads and assisting customer service. For instance, Ventaforce is AI-powered direct selling software that simplifies product categorization, lowers the risk of downtimes or failures, and increases savings from operations.

Overview Of The Direct Selling Establishments Market

The direct selling establishments market consists of sales of goods and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in non-store retailing of merchandise, except e-commerce, mail-order, and vending machine sales. The entities operating in this industry go to the customer’s location rather than the customer coming to them, such as in door-to-door sales. This includes home delivery of the newspaper; home delivery of heating oil, liquefied petroleum (LP) gas, and other fuels; locker meat provisions; frozen food and freezer meal plan providers; coffee-break supplies providers; and bottled water or water softener services. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Type: Single-Level Marketing, Multi-Level Marketing

By Products: Wellness, Services, Home And Family Care, Personal Care, Clothing And Accessories, Leisure And Educational, Other Products

By Price Range: Premium, Mid-Range, Economy

By Geography: The global direct selling establishments market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Herbalife, Amway, Mary Kay Inc., Infinitus, Tupperware, Vorwerk, Natura, JoyMain, DXN

