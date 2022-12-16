Electronics And Appliance Stores Global Market Estimated To Grow At 8% Rate

Electronics And Appliance Stores Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Electronics And Appliance Stores Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Electronics And Appliance Stores Global Market Report 2022”, the electronics and appliance stores industry is predicted to reach a value of $1.01 trillion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The electronics and appliance stores market is expected to grow to $1.30 trillion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.4%. Electronics and appliance stores are adopting a robust and cohesive strategy for data analytics in management.

Key Trends In The Electronics And Appliance Stores Market

Electronics stores are rapidly adopting technology to implement efficient workflow, better store management, and services. Stores now have traffic-tracking sensors, radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags, handheld scanners, and heat maps, all designed to offer a real-time snapshot of how the modern consumer is shopping. These digital technologies help with real-time stock management, inventory controls, making solid predictions, and demand forecasting. Global electronics and appliance stores including Best Buy, Conn’s, Fry’s Electronics, the retail operations of Apple, Fnac Darty (Belgium), GOME (China), Saturn brands (Germany), and Yamada Denki (Japan) have adopted a wide range of digital technologies to enhance the in-store experience.

Electronics And Appliance Stores Market Overview

The electronics and appliance store market consists of sales of electronics and appliances by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that sell electronics and appliances to ultimate users from fixed point-of-sale locations. The segment is typically operated from locations that have provisions for floor displays and provide electrical capacity for the demonstration of the products.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Hardware Suppliers And Security Stores, Consumer Electronics Stores

• By Ownership: Retail Chain, Independent Retailer

• By Type of Store: Exclusive Retailers/Showroom, Inclusive Retailers/Dealer Store

• By Geography: The global electronics and appliance stores market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Best Buy Co. Inc., Ceconomy AG, Dixons Carphone plc, The home depot, Yamada-Denki Co. Ltd, Bic Camera Inc., Fnac Darty SA

