Escape from Archambault Institution

SAINTE-ANNE-DES-PLAINES, QC, Dec. 16, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - On December 15, 2022 during the 10:00 p.m. count, staff members of the minimum-security unit at Archambault Institution, a multi-level security federal institution, discovered that Francois Paquette was not accounted for.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) immediately contacted the Sûreté du Québec and a warrant for his arrest has been issued.

François Paquette is 53 years old, measures 185 cm in height and weighs 85 kg. He has a fair complexion, brown eyes and auburn hair and wears glasses. He is currently serving a sentence of 3 years, 4 months, 28 days for break and enter and possession of a break-in instrument.

He has also served sentences mostly for acquisitive offenses, including break and enter.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of François Paquette is asked to contact the Sureté du Québec.

CSC will investigate the circumstances of this incident and is working with the police to locate the offender as quickly as possible.

CSC has given the police all of the information available to help arrest the inmate.

