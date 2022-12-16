Submit Release
Jens Andersson new CFO at Castellum

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Castellum's current Head of Treasury, Jens Andersson, has been appointed the new CFO at Castellum AB. He will take office on 14 February 2023.

Jens Andersson previously worked as Head of Finance at Corem Property Group and Klövern.

"Jens Andersson has during the year as Head of Treasury become well versed in Castellum's operations and contributes with extensive competence and continuity to continue strengthening the company's financial position and credit rating going forward," says Rutger Arnhult, CEO of Castellum AB.

For further information, please contact:

Rutger Arnhult, CEO Castellum AB, +46 70-458 24 70
Jens Andersson, Head of Treasury Castellum AB, +46 76-855 67 02

About Castellum

Castellum is one of the largest listed property companies in the Nordic region that develops flexible workplaces and smart logistics solutions. As of 30 September 2022, the property value totalled approximately SEK 186 billion, including the ownership share of the Norwegian company Entra ASA. We are active in attractive Nordic growth regions. One of our sustainability goals is to become entirely climate neutral by 2030 at the latest. Castellum is the only Nordic property and construction company elected to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

Beyond expectations.
www.castellum.se

This disclosure contains information that Castellum is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 16-12-2022 08:00 CET.

