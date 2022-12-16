Liquid Silicone Rubber Market Valuation To Worth USD 5.27 Billion at a CAGR of 8.3 % by 2030 | Reports and Data
The increasing use of liquid silicone rubber in the food processing sector is the key driver driving market revenue growth.
NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global liquid silicone rubber market size was USD 2.57 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data.
The key driver driving market revenue growth is the increasing use of liquid silicone rubber in the food processing industry. They are widely used in the food processing industry in baking trays and moulds, packing gear, beverages vending machines, over-door profiles, and other applications. Because silicone rubbers are resistant to cooking fats and sterilising solutions, they are ideal for these applications. Because of its inert nature, LSR is ideal for bakeware and other culinary goods. Additionally, increased demand for kitchen items produced with LSR, such as protective gloves, trivets, barbeque
Major companies Dow, Wacker Chemie AG, Momentive, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., KCC Corporation, Jiangsu Tianchen New Materials Co., Ltd., Avantor, Inc., Blue Star Limited, Stockwell Elastomerics, INC., and Laur Silicone, Inc.
Some Key Highlights from the Report
The liquid silicone rubber market is divided into three grades: industrial, food, and medical. Over the projection period, the medical industry is predicted to have considerable revenue growth. Because of its exceptional heat resistance, low-temperature flexibility, chemical resistance, and other properties, liquid silicone rubber (LSR) is employed in a wide range of medical applications. Because it can fulfil FDA, ISO 10993, and Class VI medical compliance standards, LSR is an appropriate material for the medical industry.
Because of its longevity, versatility in moulding techniques, wide temperature ranges of use, chemical inertness, high tensile strength, wide range of available durometers, biocompatibility, and compatibility with numerous sterilisation techniques, silicone is the preferred material among medical device manufacturers.
The North America market will account for the biggest revenue share in 2021, owing to expanding demand in the construction and consumer goods sectors, as well as increased automobile manufacturing in countries such as the United States and Canada. Furthermore, significant improvements in medical grade LSR, electrical & electronics applications, and medical applications are some of the reasons driving this region's market revenue growth. The Asia Pacific market is predicted to develop at a rapid pace throughout the forecast period, owing to increased demand in the automotive and healthcare industries, as well as easy labour availability in countries like as India, Japan, and China.
WACKER, a chemical manufacturer headquartered in Munich, will open a new silicone production plant in Panagarh, India, on July 5, 2022. This 160-kilometer-northwest-of-Kolkata factory manufactures silicone compounds and rubber for use in electromobility, medical technology, and electrical transmission and distribution.
Segments covered in the report:
Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
Industrial
Food
Medical
Curing System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
Injection Molding
Peroxide Cure System
Platinum-based Cure System
Condensation Cure System
Application System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
Medical Implants
Medical Devices
Sealing, Coatings, and Gaskets
Windshield Wipers Sensors
Dampers
Electrical Insulation
Led Light Components and Panel Buttons
Water Contact Products
Home Appliance Components
Infant Care Products
Others
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
Healthcare Sector
Automotive Industry
Electronics Industry
Consumer Goods
Others
Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:
North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
