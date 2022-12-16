Global Humidifying Equipment Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Humidifying Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Humidifying Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Humidifying Equipment Global Market Report 2022”, the humidifying equipment industry is predicted to reach a value of $4.3 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The humidifying equipment market is expected to grow to $4.69 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 2.2%. An increase in the prevalence of diseases such as asthma, sinusitis, and other allergies attributed to dry air has created awareness among customers to maintain specific humidity in the air by using humidifying equipment.

Major players operating in the market are focusing on developing new innovative products to attract a large customer base and maintain their position in the competitive business environment. The humidifying equipment manufacturing companies are incorporating advanced technologies to introduce innovative portable smart products. For instance, in July 2019, Xiaomi launched a new portable MIJIA Smart Sterilization Humidifier with UV-C water sterilization and smart humidifiers for offices and homes. It has a smart constant humidity function that monitors indoor humidity in real-time.

The humidifying equipment market consists of sales of humidifying equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce humidifying equipment which is used to increase the relative humidity of a room to ensure that the dry space has enough moisture for the comfort of the occupants. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

• By Type: Warm-Mist Humidifier, Cool-Mist Humidifier, Ultrasonic Humidifier, Evaporative Humidifier

• By Application: Commercial, Industrial, Residential

• By Distribution Channel: Multi-Brand Stores, Exclusive Stores, Online, Other Distribution Channels

• By Geography: The global humidifying equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Armstrong International, Boneco, Carel Industries, Crane, Condair Group, Honeywell International, Dristeem, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Dyson ltd

