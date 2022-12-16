Cake Mixes Market Share Worth US$1.5 billion by 2027 - New Research Report by IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Cake Mixes Market size is estimated to reach $1.5 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027. A cake mix is a pre-mixed blend of ingredients that are used to make cakes or other baked goods like bread, pancakes, waffles, muffins, cookies, brownies, pizza dough, biscuits and a variety of other sweets. A cake mix is made up of basic components like flour, bread flour, baking powder, baking soda, yeast, sugar and salts. Chocolate, butter scotch, red velvet, caramel, vanilla and fruits are just a few of the tastes offered. The advent of sugar-free and low-fat cake mixes has had a substantial impact on this industry, which is anticipated to increase at a faster rate in the coming years. Owing to the vast range of cake mix alternatives available, like dairy-free cake mix, gluten-free cake mix and low-calorie cake mix, the global market for cake mix is estimated to grow rapidly in the subsequent years. With the increased manufacture of cake mixes with high nutritional value and no allergies, the growth of the market is anticipated to skyrocket in the near future.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Cake-Mixes-Market-Research-511194

Flashing year-end sale @ IndustryARC..!!

Buy any Report using “FLAT1000”

& Get FLAT 1000$ OFF, Grab the offer before it is gone.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Cake Mixes Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America Cake Mixes Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the rise in the demand for cake mixes in the food industry in the North American region.

2. Cake Mixes Market size growth is being driven by the soaring consumption of bakery products owing to a busy lifestyle, changing dietary habits and increased consumption of ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook instant products. However, cake mix is a type of convenient food that contains sugar, salt and saturated fat and therefore intake of these foods on a regular basis can be harmful to health which is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Cake Mixes Market.

3. Cake Mixes Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Cake Mixes Market report.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=511194

Segmental Analysis:

Cake Mixes Market Segment Analysis- By Flavour: The Cake Mixes Market based on flavour can be further segmented into Chocolate, Vanilla, Butter scotch, Red Velvet, Caramel, Fruit and Others. The Chocolate Segment held the largest Cake Mixes market share in 2021.

Cake Mixes Market Segment Analysis- By Application: The Cake Mixes Market based on the application can be further segmented into Household, Commercial and Others. The Commercial Segment held the largest Cake Mixes market share in 2021.

Cake Mixes Market Segment Analysis- By Geography: The Cake Mixes Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Cake Mixes Industry are -

1. General Mills, Inc.

2. Chelsea Milling Co

3. Continental Mills, Inc.

4. Kerry Group

5. Associated British Foods Plc.

Click on the following link to buy the Cake Mixes Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=511194

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Bakery Enzymes Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Bakery-Enzymes-Market-Research-508061

B. Bakery Product Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Bakery-Product-Market-Research-508439

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062