Construction Adhesives Market Size to Boost USD 13.6 Billion By 2026 | CAGR 5.4% - IndustryARC

Growing investments in infrastructure development such as airports, bridges, dams, and metro stations are driving the demand for Construction Adhesives Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Construction Adhesives Market size is forecast to reach $13.6 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2021-2026. A rapidly rising construction industry in the Asia-Pacific & Middle East, and increasing demand for panels and glazing in high-rise buildings are major factors driving the market. The growth of the global construction adhesive market could be fostered by growing demand for construction adhesives worldwide due to increasing construction and infrastructure activities. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Construction-Adhesives-Market-Research-510785

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Construction Adhesives Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia Pacific dominates the market, owing to increased construction activities and various government initiatives such as 100 smart cities and Housing for all by 2022 in the region.

2. Growing demand for new and creative products and the need for research and development in construction adhesives have encouraged businesses to pursue organic and inorganic growth strategies to increase their market share.

3. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic most of the countries has gone under lockdown, due to which operations of various industries including building and construction has been negatively affected, which is hampering the construction adhesives market growth.



Segmental Analysis:

1. The acrylic segment held the largest share in the construction adhesives market in 2020, owing to its wide penetration in construction applications. As they offer excellent water resistance, have good impact strength and outstanding bonding properties, the construction industry prefers acrylic adhesives.

2. Asia Pacific region held the largest share in the construction Adhesives market in 2020 up to 32%, owning to growth in construction projects in countries such as India, Malaysia and others. For instance, in 2019, China approved to invest $142 billion in 26 infrastructure projects.

3. Water borne adhesives held the largest share in the construction adhesives market in 2020. Water-borne adhesives use water to disperse a resin as a carrier or a diluting medium. They are established by allowing the water to evaporate or to be absorbed by the substrate. These adhesives are compounded by water as a diluent instead of a volatile organic solvent. They can be considered as low-VOC adhesives.

4. The residential construction segment held the largest share in the construction adhesives market in 2020 and is growing at a CAGFR of 5.6% during the forecast period. The growth of the residential sector has been positively affected by government incentives & support for first-time homebuyers in both developed and developing countries.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Construction Adhesives Industry are -

1. Henkel,

2. 3M,

3. Bostik,

4. Sika,

5. H.B. Fuller,



