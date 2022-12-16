Insights Into The Global Heat Pumps Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Heat Pumps Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Heat Pumps Global Market Report 2022”, the heat pumps market grew from $111.22 billion in 2021 to $118.03 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The heat pumps market is expected to grow to $147.53 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.7%.

Key Trends In The Heat Pumps Market

Major companies operating in the heat pumps industry are focusing on developing new technology for cost-effective heating, which is likely to gain popularity in the heat pumps market. The heat pump manufacturers are developing new pump technology including contractor-friendly designs, higher efficiencies, and innovative two-stage compressors that run at lower speeds, consume less energy, and are cost-effective.

Overview Of The Heat Pumps Market

The heat pumps market consists of sales of heat pumps by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce heat pumps that move heat from a cool space to a warm space, making the cool space cooler and the warm space warmer. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Heat Pumps Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product Type: Air Source, Air-to-Air, Air-to-Water, Water Source, Ground Source

• By Rated Capacity: Up to 10 kW, 10–20 kW, 20–30 kW, Above 30 kW

• By End User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

• By Geography: The global heat pumps market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Daikin Industries Ltd, Carrier, NIBE, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, LG, Johnson Controls, Hitachi, Robert Bosch GmbH, Stiebel Eltron, and Ingersoll Rand.

Heat Pumps Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of heat pumps market. The market report analyzes and heat pumps market forecast market size, heat pumps market growth drivers, heat pumps market trends, heat pumps market segments, heat pumps global market major players, heat pumps market growth across geographies, and heat pumps global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.



