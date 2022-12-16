Agricultural Herbicide Market Size Expected to Reach US$42.8 billion with CAGR of 5.2% by 2027 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Agricultural Herbicide Market size is forecast to reach US$42.8 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2022-2027. Agricultural herbicide is used to kill the weed and also to control the unwanted plant growth on agricultural land. The most commonly used herbicides are glufosinate ammonium, fluazifop, and fluroxypyr among others. The growing needs of people require an increased agriculture output; which in turn boosts the demand for herbicides in the market. For instance, according to International Herbicide-Resistant Weed Database, there are around 512 unique cases of herbicide-resistant weeds globally, with 266 species of which 153 dicots and 113 monocots. Weeds have evolved resistance to 21 of the 31 known herbicide sites of action and 165 different herbicides.



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Agricultural Herbicide Market highlights the following areas -

1. The Asia Pacific is expected to register a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period (2022-2027). The increasing demand for agricultural herbicides to control weeds & unwanted plant growth to boost productivity among Asian countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea is driving the agricultural herbicide market.

2. The adoption of bio-based herbicides in North America and Europe due to strict government regulation, and environmental pollution with chemical-based herbicides will drive the global agriculture herbicides market during the forecast period.

3. The rapid increase in food demand with the growing population is surging the need and demand for herbicides between 2022-2027.

4. The decrease in agricultural land with the growing urbanization is also increasing the demand for agriculture herbicides to boost agriculture productivity.



Segmental Analysis:

1. The biobased agricultural herbicide segments accounted for around 20% of the market share in 2021 and are estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Biobased is widely used owing to the growing health hazards and environmental pollution by chemical-based weed control solutions.

2. Asia Pacific region held the largest share in the agricultural herbicide market in 2021 up to 55%, owing to the presence of a large amount of agricultural production land and the growing food industry. The comprehensive use of herbicides in the production of food and the implementation of strict regulation for the use of a hazardous chemical is increasing the demand for biobased herbicides.

3. The cereals & grains segment accounted for approximately 30% of the market share in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Cereals & grains are highly consumed food across the globe.

4. Food is a basic necessity across the globe. The increase in food needs would help raise the demand for herbicides to boost agriculture productivity. Also, rising urbanization is decreasing the agricultural land but increasing the demand for food.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Agricultural Herbicide Industry are -

1. BASF SE

2. Syngenta International AG

3. Bayer Crop Science

4. Corteva AgriScience

5. United Phosphorus Limited (UPL) Ltd.



