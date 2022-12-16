Frozen Ready Meals Market Report 2022: Industry to Grow at 5.4% Annually Through 2029
Global Frozen Ready Meals Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Frozen Ready Meals Market potential growth difference will reach USD 37.98 billion from 2022 to 2029, as per the latest market outlook from Technavio. However, the report predicts the market to witness a decelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The new product launches is notably driving the frozen ready meals market growth, although factors such as challenges in warehousing of frozen foods may impede market growth.
Frozen Ready Meals Market Segmentation Highlights
Product
Frozen Entree
The frozen entree product segment held the largest frozen ready meals market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the largest share throughout the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the high demand for frozen entree by key vendors such as Nestle, Conagra Brands Inc. (Conagra Brands), Tyson Foods Inc. (Tyson Foods), Nomad Foods, The Kraft Heinz Company (Kraft Heinz), and Sigma Alimentos.
Frozen Pizza
Other Frozen Ready Meals
Geography
APAC
35% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for frozen ready meals in APAC. The increasing consumption of frozen appetizers, such as frozen dumplings, frozen sandwiches, side dishes, and breakfast items will fuel the market growth during the forecast period.
Europe
North America
South America
Middle East And Africa
Frozen Ready Meals Market Vendor Landscape
The frozen ready meals market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Some of the major vendors of the frozen ready meals market include
Ajinomoto Co. Inc.
Al Kabeer Group ME
AMERICANA GROUP Inc.
Boston Market Corp.
BRF SA
California Pizza Kitchen Inc.
Caulipower LLC
Conagra Brands Inc.
General Mills Inc.
Kellogg Co.
Nestle SA
Nippon Suisan Kaisha Ltd.
Nomad Foods Ltd.
Frozen Ready Meals Market Takeaways
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2029
Detailed information on factors that will assist frozen ready meals market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the frozen ready meals market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the frozen ready meals market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of frozen ready meals market vendors
Some new developments that have taken place in these markets include:
A rise in convenience patterns, as well as a simultaneous increase in need for customised meal options, has resulted in strong desire for frozen packed meals.
The frozen food and beverage industry is perceived as a yet another shop for consumers on the go, with everything from frozen desserts to appetisers and meals available.
Frozen packaged food manufacturers are now incorporating nutrient advantages alongside taste to appeal to a broader clientele seeking health and flavour.
Moving Beyond the Traditional Cooking Model with Frozen Ready Meals
Ready-to-eat food has become one of the biggest versatile segments in the global ready meals market in recent years. Strong demand for frozen packaged foods has emerged from a rise of convenience trends and a parallel growth in demand for specific meal solutions. The frozen sector of the food and beverage industry is seen as a one-stop destination for customers out and about, offering anything from frozen sweets to appetisers and meals.
Frozen ready meals haven't always been popular, owing to their limited shelf life and greater price over fast food. The market is predicted to develop from leaps and bounds as developments in cold storage facilities infrastructure and increased investments by discount retailers in frozen ready meals shelves popularise the product.
Vegetarian meals are gaining a lot of traction in Frozen Ready Meal Market
Frozen chicken food continues to contribute significantly to producers' profits. Concerns regarding animal protection and the impact on the environment of livestock farming have fuelled the emergence of veganism and the vegetarian movement. As a result, producers are seeking to increase the production of frozen vegetarian dishes to profit from the growing number of consumers who prefer plant-based foods.
Aside from comfort and efficiency, research has shown that frozen ready meals contain the same or more essential minerals than fresh food, which has sparked the interest of consumers who like entirely fresh food.
Services in the Food Chain Frozen Ready Meals to propel the market
Frozen convenience foods sold through food supply chain companies continue to account for a significant portion of revenue. Additional revenue share is projected soon as convenience stores expand their frozen ready meal selection and internet sales tap into untapped market prospects.
Frozen ready meals are becoming increasingly popular in industrialised countries, where levels of consumption are higher than in other countries. The rise in the number of people working in emerging nations like China and India, as well as the tendency for longer and variable working time, has resulted in a progressive movement away from the conventional paradigm of daily cooking.
As a result, frozen ready meals are expected to expand in popularity in these countries.
Preference for Ready-to-Eat Organic Foods to Boost the Market
Customers have learned to appreciate cuisine that provides them with functional value in addition to taste, increasing consumption of healthy, organic, and clean ready meals. Such organic produce alternatives are having a favourable impact on the industry's growth.
To prevent negative health effects, more customers are carefully picking their ready meals as a result of increased health knowledge and worries about food safety. Furthermore, natural ready meals derive a significant portion of their worth from customer trust and the belief that the items are nutritious.
Because of their ease and mobility, convenience foods are becoming increasingly popular in the packaged food sector. Furthermore, natural convenience foods are gaining popularity because they are proven natural items that may be used to replace a full meal, and it is healthier than standard ready meals due to component packing.
Frequently Asked Questions
How much is the current worth of frozen ready meal market?
At what CAGR is the market expected to grow?
How was the performance in the last five years?
What is the demand outlook forecast for the Frozen Ready Meal market?
Who are the top 5 players operating in the market?
How are market players reacting to the new developments in the market?
Which are the major countries driving demand for the Frozen Ready Meal market?
