Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis to 2027 - IndustryARC

Rise in the Adoption of Ovulation Induction and Artificial Insemination in Developed Nations.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Assisted Reproductive Technology Market size is estimated to reach $46.2 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Assisted reproductive technology covers medical procedures that are helpful to address infertility. It covers various methods, such as cryopreservation, in-vitro fertilization, and many others. These procedures depending on situation also use donor eggs, sperm, and previously frozen embryos and also involve a surrogate and gestational carrier. This procedure involves the manipulation of sperm and embryos for producing a pregnancy. The rise in the adoption of ovulation induction, artificial insemination, and hysterosalpingography in developed nations, increase in the median age of first-time motherhood, and growing favorable policies for infertility treatment are the factors that are set to drive the growth of the Assisted Reproductive Technology Market for the period 2021-2026.

Key Takeaways

Geographically, North America Assisted Reproductive Technology Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020 and it is poised to dominate over the period 2021-2026 owing to the growing adoption of ovulation induction and artificial insemination infertility clinics.

The rise in the demand for cryopreservation and hysterosalpingography procedures is driving the Fertility Clinics segment. However, the high cost of assisted reproductive technology procedures is one of the major factors that is said to reduce the growth of the Assisted Reproductive Technology Market.

Segmental Analysis:

Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Segment Analysis-By Procedure: The Assisted Reproductive Technology Market based on the Procedure can be further segmented into Fresh Nondonor, Frozen Nondonor, Fresh Donor, and Frozen Donor. The Fresh Nondonor segment held the largest share in 2020 and is also estimated to be the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 10.4% over the period 2021-2026. This growth is owing to the factors such as rise in the success rate of the procedure in the first attempt and increase in the demand for assisted reproductive technologies, such as cryopreservation and artificial insemination. The growing number of fresh nondonors banking the eggs or embryos is driving the growth of the Assisted Reproductive Technology Market.

Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Segment Analysis-By End User: The Assisted Reproductive Technology Market based on the End User can be further segmented into Hospitals, Fertility Clinics, Clinical Research Institutes, and Others. The Fertility Clinics segment held the largest share in 2020 and is also estimated to be the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 10.6% over the period 2021-2026. This growth is owing to the factors such as growing demand for ART treatments and rise in the number of fertility clinics in developed nations. The rise in the adoption of cryopreservation and hysterosalpingography is driving the growth of the Assisted Reproductive Technology Market. The Hospitals segment held the second largest share in 2020 owing to the factors such as low treatment costs and growing adoption of hospital-based environment for the treatment of In-vitro fertilization (IVF) and intrauterine insemination (IUI).

Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Segment Analysis-By Geography: North America held the largest share with 31% of the overall market in 2020. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as rise in the number of fertility centers and growing favorable policies for infertility treatment. The rise in the adoption of ovulation induction and artificial insemination infertility clinics is driving the growth of the Assisted Reproductive Technology Market. Asia-Pacific segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment over the period 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Industry are -

1. Cosmos Biomedical

2. FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific

3. Microm UK Ltd

4. Origio

5. Parallabs

